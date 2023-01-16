Read full article on original website
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
beverlypress.com
Tents along Sixth Street continue to raise concerns
City officials and the Mid City West Neighborhood Council are working to address a homeless encampment on Sixth Street near Fairfax Avenue on a sidewalk along the north side of the Academy Museum. Tents began popping up in the area in November, and nearly a dozen remained this week. The...
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
"Trash Interceptor 007" is damaged from storms
The newly deployed trash collector at the Ballona Creek mouth in Playa del Rey has been damaged by the recent storms. The solar powered floating Trash Interceptor 007 is a pilot project the County of Los Angeles took on in efforts to stop trash from going into the ocean. The county partnered with the device's creator, nonprofit The Ocean Cleanup, to be the first to test the Trash Interceptor device in the United States, making it the tenth of its kind deployed in the world's oceans.Underwater steel cords attach the 007 to the jetty and the visible boom laying atop the water is what captures the trash.Since its launch in October, the device has stopped more than 42.5 tons of trash from reaching the ocean, according to the Los Angeles County Public Works Department.It's reported that work is being done to repair the storm's damage to the device.
kcrw.com
Wild mushrooms: When it rains, it spores
Wild mushrooms are a rare sight at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market but when it rains, it spores. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Barabara Whyman of Tutti Frutti Farms in Lompoc about their chanterelles. Oaks surround the farm, and Whyman explains that the mushrooms sprout out of the mulch under the trees after the rain. She explains that size doesn’t matter when it comes to mushrooms but what is growing on the farm are California chanterelles that tend to be bigger. Mushrooms need to breathe so Whyman recommends storing them in a paper bag in the refrigerator and not washing them before use, as they’ll soak up the water like a sponge, destroying the flavor.
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
Community rallies to replace bike stolen on Lancaster boy's 9th birthday
When a bicycle was stolen from a 9-year-old Lancaster boy on his birthday, his family turned to Big Rich for help.
L.A. Zoo elephant euthanized due to declining health
A 61-year-old Asian elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo was euthanized due to “declining health,” zoo officials announced today. According to the zoo, staffers noticed on Sunday that the elephant named Jewel was showing signs of poor health.
knock-la.com
Black Planning Association Demands Removal of Armed Officers from Public Meetings
In an open letter distributed to dozens of LA City officials and staff — including the planning director, the mayor, and the council president — Wednesday evening, the Black Professionals of Los Angeles City Planning (BPLA), “respectfully demand[ed]” the removal of armed Los Angeles Police Department officers from City Planning outreach events, including Planning Commission and City Council meetings. The letter, addressed to Planning Director Vince Bertoni, has since been made publicly available.
3rd homeless person found dead at Sherman Oaks shopping center: 'It is traumatizing'
Three homeless people have died in the Sherman Oaks area in a week, according to a local business owner, who believes the city should be doing more to avoid such deaths.
Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns
After 16 years with the Ronald McDonald House organization and 10 years as executive director of the Long Beach branch, Cheri Bazley has resigned, the nonprofit announced today. The post Long Beach Ronald McDonald House executive director resigns appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Despite objections, council vetoes permit denial for South LA hotel
The City Council on Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council’s planning committee for further review. The proposed seven-story building would be...
L.A. Council approves $50M, emergency fund for mayor's homelessness initiative
In a show of support for Mayor Karen Bass’ efforts to address Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis, the City Council voted today to create and transfer $50 million into an emergency fund for the mayor to use at her discretion.
L.A. City Council moves to establish fine for illegally parking in bus lanes
The Los Angeles City Council voted today to proceed with establishing a fine for illegal parking in bus lanes.The council instructed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance.
465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena
It’s no secret that Pasadena’s tree-lined streets offer peace and privacy from prying eyes. Located on coveted San Rafael Avenue, the 4,544-square-foot Fred J. and Florence Toole House is fit for an A-lister—or someone hoping to live like one. The post 465 South San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
1 person dead, another injured in Mid-City stabbing
One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the Mid-City area Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LA City Council Extends New Protections For Renters As COVID Protections Expire This Month
With a Jan. 31 sunset date fast approaching, local lawmakers are considering new safeguards against evictions.
Planning Commission approves Mosaic housing project in Downtown
The Long Beach Planning Commission has given its approval to the Mosaic housing project, which will replace a large part of the former City Place shopping center in Downtown with 900 units of housing and new ground-floor retail. The post Planning Commission approves Mosaic housing project in Downtown appeared first on Long Beach Post.
