Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Columbia Missourian
Cardinals say 'problematic' blackout rules must change as sports networks struggle
As Major League Baseball navigates through the current uncertainty at the local broadcast level toward a more sustainable, profitable model, it is essential Cardinals ownership said Monday that the “antiquated” blackout policies are abandoned, especially for markets like theirs who are losing subscribers as a result. “The territorial...
Columbia Missourian
Cardinals president: Holliday's surprise departure 'not ideal'
ST. LOUIS — The resignation of Matt Holliday as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach caught team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak by surprise, but he’s happy with the hiring of Joe McEwing. Mozeliak said he found out Holliday was going to step down Jan. 7.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Cubs Announce Major News
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Yardbarker
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his...
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Seeking Juan Soto-Like Return
As the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their search for a center fielder, one potential option emerged when Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates due to contract extension negotiations seemingly reaching an impasse. The 27-year-old remains under team control through the 2025 season by way of salary arbitration,...
dallasexpress.com
Rangers Sign Hall of Famer’s Son
The Rangers announced they signed the son of a former Ranger and Hall of Fame member on Saturday, one of 17 international players the team inked over the weekend. “A new professional baseball player in the family,” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted on social media. “Congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers.”
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
CBS Sports
Red Sox fan fest: Boston brass booed while trying to defend trading Mookie Betts, letting Xander Bogaerts walk
While the on-field consequences of the Boston Red Sox's roster decisions dating back to the disastrous trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers have yet to be fully realized, the off-the-field blowback is now being acutely felt by ownership and the front office. Friday marked the first Winter Weekend festivities...
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade
As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
CBS Sports
Reds' Matt Reynolds: Outrighted to Triple-A
Reynolds cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville by the Reds on Thursday. Reynolds has the option to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants, so it's yet to be determined whether he'll remain in the organization. The 32-year-old has a career .630 OPS over parts of five seasons at the major-league level.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Staying at shortstop
Wendle will remain at the top of the depth chart at shortstop for the Marlins despite the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Twins on Thursday, as Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Following a spate of recent moves, Miami's infield now figures to...
CBS Sports
Rays' Zack Burdi: Gets opportunity with Tampa Bay
Burdi agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Once seen as a potential bullpen ace while he was a prospect in the White Sox system, Burdi has beset by numerous injuries in recent years and would do well just to resurface in the majors in a low-leverage role in 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2021 and wasn't especially effective over his 13 innings with two of the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates last season, posting a 1.38 ERA but issuing 10 walks.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tres Barrera: Gets NRI from St. Louis
Barrera signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Barrera has been given an invitation to major-league spring training. The 28-year-old has seen big-league action in bits and pieces with the Nationals, collecting a .631 OPS in 162 plate appearances. He's likely to open 2023 at Triple-A Memphis.
CBS Sports
Padres' Sean Poppen: Outrighted to Triple-A
Poppen cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A El Paso. After being claimed off waivers from Arizona in December, Poppen is now set to begin 2023 in the minors. The 28-year-old reliever split time between the major and minor leagues last season, but he will likely need to improve upon his Triple-A stats (4.62 ERA and 1.31 WHIP) in order get back into the Padres' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: In line to be primary first baseman
Torkelson is likely to serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman in 2023, manager A.J. Hinch intimated to Jason Beck of MLB.com Thursday. It's difficult to envision anyone else but Torkelson at first base when looking at Detroit's roster, especially since Miguel Cabrera is now viewed as a designated hitter. Still, it's nice to hear Hinch hint that Torkelson will be given plenty of leash. The former No. 1 overall pick struggled as a rookie in 2022, posting a lowly .604 OPS with eight home runs over 110 games. He wasn't great after a demotion to Triple-A Toledo, either, with a .738 OPS. However, Torkelson is just 23 years and has plenty of pedigree, offering hope he could figure things out in 2023.
