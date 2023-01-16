ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday morning’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Morning” game were:

4-6-8-4, Wild: 9

(four, six, eight, four; Wild: nine)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

