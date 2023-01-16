TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-4-2, Wild: 3
(six, four, two; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Midday
7-1-9, Wild: 3
(seven, one, nine; Wild: three)
Cash 3 Morning
3-1-4, Wild: 1
(three, one, four; Wild: one)
Cash 4 Evening
7-6-3-3, Wild: 1
(seven, six, three, three; Wild: one)
Cash 4 Midday
6-6-0-8, Wild: 9
(six, six, zero, eight; Wild: nine)
Cash 4 Morning
4-6-8-4, Wild: 9
(four, six, eight, four; Wild: nine)
Cash4Life
22-28-32-44-54, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-four, fifty-four; Cash Ball: three)
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
16-23-25-28-32
(sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $60,000
Lotto America
07-20-21-27-52, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(seven, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-seven, fifty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,220,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
04-14-33-39-61, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(four, fourteen, thirty-three, thirty-nine, sixty-one; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $439,000,000
Tennessee Cash
02-10-18-21-34, Bonus: 5
(two, ten, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-four; Bonus: five)
Estimated jackpot: $680,000
