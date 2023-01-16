Sacred Heart Griffin hosted Glenwood, Springfield High and UHigh on Thursday night. Each team competed in two duals. The Titans picked up two wins; 65-12 against Springfield and 70-12 against SHG. The Pioneers also picked up a 42-23 win over SHG. SHG senior Cory West set the school record for most career wins with his 119th victory.

GLENWOOD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO