channel1450.com
Pleasant Plains Starts Sangamo Play with Win Over Maroa Forsyth
Pleasant Plains hosted Maroa Forsyth on Friday night for the first night of Sangamo play. The Cardinals picked up the 54-34 victory Zach Powell had a game high 16 points while Tristen Gleason added 14 for the Cardinals. Mitch Williams led the Trojans with 10 points.
channel1450.com
Glenwood Picks Up Two Wins; West Sets SHG Record
Sacred Heart Griffin hosted Glenwood, Springfield High and UHigh on Thursday night. Each team competed in two duals. The Titans picked up two wins; 65-12 against Springfield and 70-12 against SHG. The Pioneers also picked up a 42-23 win over SHG. SHG senior Cory West set the school record for most career wins with his 119th victory.
channel1450.com
Cardinals Cruise By Bullets And Into County Championship Game
Pleasant Plains’ defense does it again. The Cardinals limited the Bullets and the balanced offense carried the County hosts into the Sangamon County Tournament championship game on Thursday night. Plains beat Williamsville 46-23 in the semifinals and will play Athens on Thursday night at 8 pm for the title.
channel1450.com
The Download with DP Episode 30 – Taylor Rohrer
Lincoln is 23-0 and looking for a trip to state. The Railsplitters head coach Taylor Rohrer joins DP to talk (6:23) all things Lincoln basketball. DP has a rant to start about coverage and he discusses his trip to Florida and what’s coming up on 1450.
