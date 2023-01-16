Read full article on original website
Park Hills Council discusses vision for permanent meeting space
The Park Hills Financial Oversight Committee is pursuing more research and data for a new permanent city building. Currently, the council rents space from The Garden’s of Park Hills to hold their monthly meetings. This costs up to $200 per session, frequently two sessions per month. It is up to the members to set up chairs and tables and audio-video presentations when necessary.
Rub House spice store relocating to Alexandria after Ebert’s Meats shuts doors
In the wake of Ebert’s Meats closing, the store’s next door neighbor, Rub House, has announced they will be closing their Monmouth Street location, instead choosing to relocate to Alexandria. The announcement was made on Rub House’s official Facebook page, with founder and owner Dan Stankiewicz along with...
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Spending review, resolutions spark debate at Highland Heights council meeting
Highland Heights City Council convened Tuesday evening to discuss resolutions regarding the regional ethics authority and reallocation of funds for a greenspace feasibility study. The meeting was prefaced with a public hearing that reviewed past funds and program performance of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Opportunity House project, which...
Bryan Cobb named new vice president at C-Forward
C-Forward, an Information Technology (I.T.) service provider headquartered in Covington, has announced a new vice president. Bryan Cobb has been promoted to the management team as Vice President vCIO (Virtual Chief Information Officer.) Cobb joined C-Forward in 2016 as Project Supervisor. Prior to C-Forward, he spent 15 years as the IT/Facilities Director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD.)
Dayton to see new development, infrastructure improvements this year
Improvements are planned for Dayton sidewalks and code enforcement this year as new developments are underway in the city. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker delivered his second annual “state of the city” remarks during the city council meeting earlier this month. Baker said the city is seeing growth with...
Gateway, Boone County Schools form apprenticeship with local company
A local company is working to make students aware of the types of opportunities available in the construction industry. In 2018, HR Director for Riegler Blacktop, Michael Taylor, wanted to start a work-based learning program that consisted of a 12-week summer internship program. He wanted students to spend two weeks at each construction division.
RICHMOND MAYORAL CANDIDATES WITHDRAW AFTER CHALLENGE
(Richmond, IN)--Two people have withdrawn their candidacy as Republicans in the run for Richmond mayor. David Carpenter and Kevin Fox withdrew following a challenge by Wayne County Republican Party Chair Gary Saunders. Saunders has also challenged Republicans David Flannery and Shawn O’Conner. The challenge comes because none the four voted for the same party in the last two primary elections. Carpenter and Fox have indicated that they will re-file as independents. All candidates have until two weeks from Friday to file for the May primary.
Police respond to hundreds of people gathering for car ‘hooning’
Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Baxter Stapleton and his neighbors heard downtown ringing with the sound of engines and tires burning. Some people, doing tricks with their vehicles and others blocked the roads.
What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington
This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets
DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
Man allegedly robs Norwood gas station, ties clerk up in beer fridge
According to the owners, one of their regular customers walked in and hid from the clerk until he had his back turned.
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in crash involving semi on US-68 in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY — UPDATE: @ 11:15 a.m. One person is dead after a crash on US-68 in Clinton County Thursday morning. The crash happened on US-68 near mile marker 19 in Union Township around 5:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. According to OSHP, a pick-up truck driven...
Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting
HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
