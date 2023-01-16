(Richmond, IN)--Two people have withdrawn their candidacy as Republicans in the run for Richmond mayor. David Carpenter and Kevin Fox withdrew following a challenge by Wayne County Republican Party Chair Gary Saunders. Saunders has also challenged Republicans David Flannery and Shawn O’Conner. The challenge comes because none the four voted for the same party in the last two primary elections. Carpenter and Fox have indicated that they will re-file as independents. All candidates have until two weeks from Friday to file for the May primary.

