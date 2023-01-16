ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, KY

linknky.com

Park Hills Council discusses vision for permanent meeting space

The Park Hills Financial Oversight Committee is pursuing more research and data for a new permanent city building. Currently, the council rents space from The Garden’s of Park Hills to hold their monthly meetings. This costs up to $200 per session, frequently two sessions per month. It is up to the members to set up chairs and tables and audio-video presentations when necessary.
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Spending review, resolutions spark debate at Highland Heights council meeting

Highland Heights City Council convened Tuesday evening to discuss resolutions regarding the regional ethics authority and reallocation of funds for a greenspace feasibility study. The meeting was prefaced with a public hearing that reviewed past funds and program performance of the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Opportunity House project, which...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Bryan Cobb named new vice president at C-Forward

C-Forward, an Information Technology (I.T.) service provider headquartered in Covington, has announced a new vice president. Bryan Cobb has been promoted to the management team as Vice President vCIO (Virtual Chief Information Officer.) Cobb joined C-Forward in 2016 as Project Supervisor. Prior to C-Forward, he spent 15 years as the IT/Facilities Director at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD.)
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Dayton to see new development, infrastructure improvements this year

Improvements are planned for Dayton sidewalks and code enforcement this year as new developments are underway in the city. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker delivered his second annual “state of the city” remarks during the city council meeting earlier this month. Baker said the city is seeing growth with...
DAYTON, KY
linknky.com

Gateway, Boone County Schools form apprenticeship with local company

A local company is working to make students aware of the types of opportunities available in the construction industry. In 2018, HR Director for Riegler Blacktop, Michael Taylor, wanted to start a work-based learning program that consisted of a 12-week summer internship program. He wanted students to spend two weeks at each construction division.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND MAYORAL CANDIDATES WITHDRAW AFTER CHALLENGE

(Richmond, IN)--Two people have withdrawn their candidacy as Republicans in the run for Richmond mayor. David Carpenter and Kevin Fox withdrew following a challenge by Wayne County Republican Party Chair Gary Saunders. Saunders has also challenged Republicans David Flannery and Shawn O’Conner. The challenge comes because none the four voted for the same party in the last two primary elections. Carpenter and Fox have indicated that they will re-file as independents. All candidates have until two weeks from Friday to file for the May primary.
RICHMOND, IN
linknky.com

What’s next in NKY’s pilot charter school saga

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Questions are looming after Northern Kentucky University in December declined to be the authorizer of the region’s pilot charter school, and the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that a key charter school funding element was unconstitutional.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Streetscapes: Madison Avenue in Covington

This story originally appeared in the Jan. 13 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe. Madison Avenue in Covington is a busy street packed full of eateries, bars, small businesses and everything in between, and it’s worth visiting over and over again. Coppin’s at...
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘What the Fast and Furious?;’ Residents concerned after ‘drifting’ cars close down Dayton streets

DAYTON — Police are calling it a “pop-up street takeover” after dangerous drivers with high-performance cars took control of a downtown Dayton intersection Sunday. It took place Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Third and South Jefferson Streets. Video from those in the area shows dozens of cars blocking three of the four ways of the intersection.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man dies after Monday night West Price Hill shooting

HARRISON, Ohio — One man has died following a shooting in the 900 block of Harris Avenue Monday night, the Cincinnati Police Department says. CPD says around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers and personnel from the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Harris Avenue in reference to a report of a person having been shot.
CINCINNATI, OH

