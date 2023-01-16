ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 12

Guest
4d ago

He’ll be remembered for the highest gas tax in the country, for pardoning over 2,000 criminals, for killing thousands of elderly in nursing homes during Covid, for shutting down everything except bars but you could only drink if you ordered a menu item. Dude was terrible

Reply
9
Linda Trepasso
5d ago

He kept saying we get a stimulus check he was fighting for but we never got one that’s what I’ll temember

Reply(1)
7
Steven Preston
5d ago

The negligent homicide of thousands of nursing home patients

Reply
19
Related
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s new governor spoke to the people on inauguration day, and they heard him loud and clear | Social Views

The open letters to Gov. Josh Shapiro are pouring into PennLive’s Opinion page, with people from throughout the Commonwealth writing eloquent missives imploring him to lower taxes, improve education, end homelessness, stop police brutality and eradicate child poverty. Even two former Pennsylvania governors have weighed in. Everyone is vying...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Gov. Wolf Leaves 2,540 Pennsylvanians with Second Chances

Believing strongly that decisions of the past shouldn’t keep Pennsylvanians from making progress, former Governor Tom Wolf granted his final 369 pardons last week. The 369 pardons signed bring his total to 2,540. “I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pa. DEP sets PFAS limits for drinking water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection set new caps on two types of PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals,” in drinking water. Hundreds of chemicals fall under the umbrella of PFAS. The slippery molecules in PFAS are used in non-stick pans, stain-resistant clothes and cosmetics, among many other consumer items.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PPL responds after customers express outrage over recent utility bills

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Many people have been expressing concern over their recent PPL utility bills. Folks have been saying that their bills are "outrageous" and wondering what's going on. So CBS 21 News reached out to PPL find out their response. In a statement, PPL told us...
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? Lots of Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania keeps adding millionaires and climbing up the list of states with the most million-dollar earners, write Ty West and Michael Potter for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to new data from the Internal Revenue Service, in 2020, there were 18,720 tax returns filed in the Keystone State that had...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy