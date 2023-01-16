Read full article on original website
WADENA-DEER CREEK RUNS PAST CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL
The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine Boys Basketball team went on a 14-0 run to end the first half and added a 17-4 run early in the second half as they cruised to a 76-42 victory over the Crookston Pirates in a Section 8AA game played in Crookston. Wadena-Deer Creek had 14 of the 17 players dressed score at least two points in the win.
#9A CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY FALLS TO #2AA GENTRY ACADEMY 6-2
Gentry Academy scored the last four goals of the game, got three from Cara Sajevic to defeat the Crookston Pirates 6-2 in a Girl’s Hockey game played at the Crookston Sports Center tonight. Gentry Academy came out quickly to start the game getting the first six shots on goal,...
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS WILL HOST TRF TONIGHT – STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team is off to a great start again this season, 11-3 in duals, and will host the Thief River Falls Prowlers in a dual tonight!!! Match time tonight at the Crookston High School Gym is 6:30 PM, and it will be VIDEO STREAMED LIVE on kroxam.com starting at 6:00 p.m.
CROOKSTON PIRATE JAZZ AND KICK TEAMS FINISH 4TH AT CONFERENCE MEET
The Crookston Pirate Varsity dance team competed in the conference finals on Friday and had two great performances. The Jazz team took home 4th place, and kick ended tied for 3rd place. After the tie-breaker, the kick team finished fourth by .5 points! “There was an over 20 point increase from our lost competition in kick,” said Pirate Coach Grace Espinosa.
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL KNOWLEDGE BOWL TEAMS FINISH 4TH, 14TH, & 15TH
The Crookston High School Knowledge Bowl teams competed in the second competition of the year and finished fourth, 14th, and 15th place today. “Today was the first Knowledge Bowl meet for five of our players,” said Coach Katelyn Stegman. “The consensus is that Knowledge Bowl is hard but fun!”
MELODY ORTIZ WINS CROOKSTON DISTRICT SPELLING BEE AND ADVANCE TO REGIONALS
The Crookston Public Schools held their annual Crookston District Spelling Bee on Tuesday afternoon at Highland Elementary School. Fifth-grader Melody Ortiz won the bee and will now advance to the Regional Spelling Bee at the Northland Community & Technical College in Thief River Falls on Wednesday, February 8. “It felt really shocking,” said Ortiz. “I didn’t think that out of all of the grades that I would win.” Oritz won the spelling bee spelling the word ‘acrid,’ which she says she almost chose the wrong of two spellings for it. “My last word was acrid, and it meant like a pain, and I knew I had two choices to choose from, either “a, c, r, e, d, or a, c, r, i, d.”
Gerald A. Jacobson – Obit
Gerald A. Jacobson, 80, Fertile, MN, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Riverview Health in Crookston, MN. Gerald “Jerry” Allen Jacobson was born on January 18, 1942, to Alfred and Gladys (Eggen) Jacobson on a rural farm in Woodside Township. He was baptized and confirmed at Maple Lake Lutheran Church in Maple Bay. He attended 4 years of rural school and graduated from Fertile-Beltrami High School. As a Junior in High School, he met the love of his life, Lynn (Erikson). They were married on June 30, 1963. They had 4 children; Geoffrey, Steven, Amy, and Elizabeth. Their children filled their early years with activities, birthday parties, family outings, and so much love. He continued to have such a close bond and relationship with all of his children and cherished the memories made.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JULY 21, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Scott Mathew Moellenkamp, 37, of Mayville, ND, for Careless Driving. Ernest Joseph Shimpa, 58, of Plummer, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession by False Title as Authorized. Oscar Ivan Monje Lopez, 32, of Overland Park, KS, Hold-INS Ryan James Woodbury, 46, of Moorhead, for...
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS SECOND PUBLIC MEETING ON SECOND SERIES OF MULTIUSE FACILITY REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School District held a public meeting on Thursday night in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room about the multiuse facility. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn began the meeting by presenting the facility, explaining it would be on the field at the northeast end of the school next to the tennis courts. The facility will house over 750 people with eight-track lanes, a press box, concessions stand, and bathrooms.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 20, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Luke Addison Widseth, 27, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 1/19/2023 – At 3:01 pm., the CFD responded to the 1000 block of US Hwy 75 S for a report of a...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS INVITES COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO INFORMAL INFORMATIONAL MEETINGS ON PROPOSED MULTIUSE COMPLEX
The Crookston Public School District would like to invite all Crookston School District families, community members, and district residents to an opportunity to hear more information on the School District’s upcoming referendum on Tuesday, February 14, for a proposed Multiuse Outdoor Complex. Participants will have an opportunity to hear...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEAR REPORT OF REPAIRS AFTER TWO POWER OUTAGES LAST WEEK
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent items included approving the Commissioner Warrants and Sign Audit List and the board minutes from their meeting on January 3. It also included approving a payment to US Bank, St. Louis, MO, in the amount of $79,908.64 and to WEX Bank, Carol Stream, IL, in the amount of $321.99 for Polk County Public Health for November 2022. The board approved the Consent Items unanimously.
Jackpot winner shocked at total
FARGO, N.D. – Shooting Star Casino is celebrating a huge jackpot win by Cornell Mclean Sr. on Monday, December 26, 2022, during the casino's Boxing Day promotion for Canadian guests. Mclean, his wife Lisa and their daughter and son-in-law were traveling from Winnipeg through Mahnomen on a quiet getaway after a hectic Christmas season. After sitting at the border for over an hour there were thoughts of just turning back, but Mclean felt the getaway was much needed. Looking back, he's glad they didn't turn around.
EARLY CHILDHOOD SUMMIT RETURNS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The 17th Early Childhood Summit was held on Tuesday night at the UMC Bede Ballroom. Which was the first one they were able to hold after the pandemic. Fifty people who work with young children and families in our community attended the event. The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative treated the attendees to a delicious meal catered by UMC’s Sodexo and received tool kit items to use in their work. The tool kits’ items are possible thanks to an Otto Bremer Foundation grant.
