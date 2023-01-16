ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Woman riding in Lyft injured during road rage shooting on Vine Street Expressway

 4 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a road rage shooting involving a Lyft and another vehicle on the Vine Street Expressway (I-676) in Philadelphia.

According to state police, a 20-year-old woman from Philadelphia was in the rear passenger side of a Lyft, a white Hyundai Sonata, that was traveling eastbound on the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) near the I-676 merge just after midnight Saturday.

At that time, police say a black Nissan Altima attempted to merge in an "unsafe manner" onto the Vine Street Expressway.

"The operator of the Nissan then engaged in a road rage incident," state police say.

Police say the driver of the Nissan pulled alongside the driver's side of the Hyundai and lowered the window. The driver then fired three shots at the Hyundai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeRsm_0kGNQLWJ00

The 20-year-old Hyundai passenger was shot once in the left thigh, police say.

The 24-year-old male driver of the Hyundai drove the victim to Jefferson University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Pennsylvania State Police photographed and processed the vehicle at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact state police.

In a statement to Action News on Sunday, a Lyft spokesperson said, "The behavior described is terrifying. We are working to get in touch with the driver and rider to offer our support and stand ready to support law enforcement with any investigation."

In a follow-up statement, Lyft confirmed the driver had alerted them after the incident occurred.

"We are standing by to support law enforcement with any investigation," the Lyft spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

TheGoldenRule
4d ago

Philly drivers dont understand what "yield" means or they are so "priviledged" in their own mind that they think everybody has to get out of their way.

