Large tree threatens houses in Sierra Madre neighborhood

Large tree threatens Sierra Madre neighborhood 02:01

A large pine tree that appeared to be partially uprooted was leaning heavily on power lines in the Sierra Madre area Monday and threatening some homes.

The home on the 200 block of Vista Circle Drive near Oakdale was being evacuated. A homeowner called the Sierra Madre Police Dept. about 5:30 a.m. Monday to report a large pine tree was about to fall onto the house.

Sierra Madre police officers responded and used their public-address system to alert homes on the Vista Circle block and addresses on Alta Vista Drive to evacuate.

The pine tree was leaning heavily on high-tension power lines, and the smell of gas was reported at the scene.

Power and gas lines were cut in the area of the 200 block of Vista Circle Drive as a safety precaution. Eight homes were affected. Power and gas could be suspended for those homes for 24 to 48 hours, according to the Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas companies.

The tree was sitting at about a 45-degree angle around 9 a.m. The tree was threatening at least one house across the street on Vista Circle Drive. The tree took down a fence but was not completely toppled over Monday morning.

"Got up at about 5:30 in the morning, I was watching TV, and then all of the sudden, there was a huge spark that I saw that lit up the sky right outside of our deck, and the next thing I know the power went out," said Dean Cloud, who lives in the neighborhood. "I went out there and my neighbor who lives across the street, on whose property the tree lies, yelled out that the tree had fallen over and for me to get inside because the high-tension wires, the power lines could possibly fall down."

Since the tree is on private property, the Sierra Madre Fire Dept. says it's actually up to the homeowner to remove the tree.