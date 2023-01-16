ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David Carrick: 1,000 serving Met Police officers and staff accused of domestic abuse and sex offences

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jEeQv_0kGN8DLk00

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers and staff remain in service despite being accused of sexual offences or domestic abuse , a senior officer has revealed.

A review was sparked by serial rapist David Carrick , who was able to remain in Britain’s largest force for 20 years despite being investigated for at least nine incidents, including calls to domestic incidents at his home.

He was first arrested for rape in 2021, but when a Hertfordshire Constabulary investigation ended with no further action, Scotland Yard “determined that he had no case to answer in relation to any misconduct matters” and his working restrictions were lifted.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, who is responsible for anti-corruption, said Carrick’s “escalating pattern” of abuse against women was not spotted because the earlier incidents did not result in prosecution.

“The processes in place at the time did not identify this risk properly,” she added.

“We are reviewing all current officers and staff who have previously been the subject of allegations of sexual offending or domestic abuse, where allegations couldn’t be proven and were not the subject of misconduct hearings.”

Asked for more details of the review, Ms Gray revealed that some serving officers and staff had been accused of rape.

The review covers allegations of domestic abuse or sexual offences within the past 10 years, where a Metropolitan Police officer or member of staff was involved and the investigation has finished.

It has identified 1,633 cases involving 1,071 officers and staff, meaning that some individuals have been subject to several past allegations. The force has more than 43,000 officers and staff in total.

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “This will include a very wide range of allegations from verbal arguments and altercations in a domestic or family setting to the most serious sexual offences. It could include cases where no further action was taken and where no criminal allegations were made.

“Being involved in a case that forms part of the review is not in itself a finding of wrongdoing or sufficient reason to remove an officer from frontline duties. It is therefore likely that the majority of officers whose involvement in past incidents is being reviewed will not automatically be subject to restrictions.”

The force said several officers and staff identified in the review are already subject to “risk management measures”, which will be checked, and any new information emerging from the review will cause a reconsideration of their status.

Anna Birley, a councillor who co-founded the Reclaim These Streets group after Sarah Everard’s murder, asked how women could trust the Metropolitan Police when it had promised to “do better” following her killing.

She told The Independent : “How do we trust an institution if thousands of decades-old allegations are only just being dealt with properly now?

”It’s right this review is happening but it’s enraging that women have been gaslit by the police for so long. We are tired of being told misogyny is being dealt with, when every fresh horror that emerges from the Met shows us that they categorically are not.”

Claire Waxman, the London victims’ commissioner, said she was “very concerned” by the figures and urged the force to take “swift and robust action”.

“Carrick’s offending – along with the clear prevalence of sexual offenders within the Met’s ranks – remind us of the significant cultural issues within the force, a culture which has attracted these people, allowed them to progress professionally, and provided them with power over vulnerable members of the public,” she added.

“While much positive work is underway to tackle violence against women and girls, it is difficult for us to ask women to trust the police when so many serving officers are subject to serious complaints.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySf2y_0kGN8DLk00

Official statistics show that only 1.5 per cent of recorded rapes are prosecuted within a year in England and Wales, and 3 per cent of all sexual offences.

The Crown Prosecution Service has said that domestic abuse cases are particularly difficult to charge, because it is “very difficult” for victims to support cases if they fear reprisals from partners against them and their children, or face homelessness or financial hardship.

Despite the low charge rates, a senior officer said that until last year even officers arrested for serious offences such as rape would not be removed from the Metropolitan Police or subjected to new vetting checks “if that arrest did not result in a criminal sanction”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap added: “That is no longer the case. Now, if an officer is arrested or is being investigated for a serious offence, consideration is given to a full review of that individual’s circumstances, including re-vetting.”

David Carrick admitted committing 49 charges, totalling 71 sexual offences with 24 rapes, against 12 women between 2003 and 2020 - all committed during his career in the Metropolitan Police.

Now 48, he started his campaign of abuse before joining up, with Scotland Yard investigating him 2000 for allegedly harassing and burgling a former partner but then letting him join the force a year later.

Despite coming to the attention of police again in 2002, 2004, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2021, none of the incidents resulted in prosecution and Scotland Yard repeatedly decided that he had “no case to answer” for disciplinary proceedings.

Ms Gray said that issues relating to the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, while there is also an internal review into Carrick’s unit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police were warned about predatory behaviour by officers before David Carrick case, watchdog says

Police have “not done enough” to act on warnings over failings in the vetting and monitoring of officers, a watchdog has warned.Revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to serve in the Metropolitan Police despite numerous reports of domestic abuse have sparked demands for urgent change.He was allowed to join Britain’s largest force the year after it investigated him for harassing a former partner, and was not re-vetted for 16 years, when he passed the checks yet again.Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said that in November his watchdog published a report finding that it was “too...
The Independent

Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist

The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Concerns raised over Damien Bendall’s association with girl year before murders

Probation officers failed to properly explore or record violent killer rapist Damien Bendall’s risk of serious sexual harm to girls, despite police concerns that he was associating with a vulnerable teenage girl in care.Chief inspector of probation Justin Russell said Wiltshire Police’s child sexual exploitation team wanted to give Bendall, who is now 33, a child abduction warning notice (Cawn) in March 2020 for his involvement with a 16-year-old girl.The formal review into probation’s handling of Bendall before he murdered Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11,...
TheDailyBeast

Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral

A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
The Independent

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Video captures Covid mask dispute that led to woman’s death in a Canada hospital

A dispute over a Covid mask that led to a woman’s death in a Canadian hospital was captured in a newly released security video.Danielle Stephanie Warriner, 43, died after a confrontation with security guards inside Toronto General Hospital in May 2020.Two security guards were initially held by Toronto police over the death. But Amanda Rojas-Silva, 42, of Stouffville, and Shane Hutley, 35, of Brougham, had manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death charges thrown out by Superior Court Justice Sean Dunphy last November.Now the harrowing video of Warriner being restrained by the guards has been released.The actual events that led to...
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: DNA evidence against Bryan Kohberger could be crucial in ‘circumstantial case’

DNA evidence linking Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crime was of extreme importance to bring the case to trial, a prominent criminal defence attorney has said. Duncan Levin, the former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates who has represented clients including Harvey Weinstein and Anna Delvey, spoke exclusively to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old PhD student.Based on the evidence outlined in the probable cause affidavit, Mr Levin said that DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left next to one of the victims is “very,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’

A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
The Independent

Video shows Ohio cop repeatedly punch Black woman over an incident involving slice of cheese

An investigation has been launched by an Ohio police force after video emerged of an officer repeatedly punching an unarmed Black woman following a row over an order at McDonald’s.The video, captured by a bystander, apparently showed Butler Township Police Sgt Todd Stanley grapple with the woman and punch her at least three times in the face.Mr Stanley and a colleague then detain the woman, later identified as Latinka Hancock.A lawyer for Ms Hancock said the woman suffered a bloody face and concussion, and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.As outcry about the Monday incident grew, it emerged...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after Kaylee Goncalves’ dog spared in Idaho murders

What could possibly be animal hair has been found at the home of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders. The authorities said in their application for a search warrant that they hoped to locate strands of hair that could possibly connect the suspect to the scene of the killings, either via hair from the victims or from a dog that was at the house where the murders took place. One of the pieces of possible evidence taken from Mr Kohberger’s apartment was a “possible animal hair strand,” police said. On 13 November 2022, students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Terrifying moment 4-year-old waves loaded pistol on live police reality TV show

A man has been arrested after a shocking incident in which a four-year-old boy was shown on a real life police show brandishing and waving a loaded handgun.The man has been charged with neglect after thousands of people watched police respond shortly after the incident and arrest the man.Moments after police arrived at the apartment in Beech Grove, Indiana, viewers were shown video footage, taken from a neighbours’s security camera, of the youngster waving and pointing the gun.“We just got the video, the surveillance video, this is it … Wow,” said Dan Abrams, a presenter with On Patrol: Live. ...
BEECH GROVE, IN
The Independent

Eight dogs still being held by police after death of female walker last week

Eight dogs are still being held by police after the death of a 28-year-old woman following reports of an attack at a Surrey beauty spot.The woman, who has not yet been formally identified, is thought to have been walking a number of dogs on Thursday when she was set upon at Gravelly Hill, Caterham.Paramedics were unable to save her and she was pronounced dead at the scene.In an update on Tuesday, Surrey Police said that both a forensic pathologist and a veterinary pathologist have been drafted in to determine what happened.The force said it was continuing to investigate, but that...
The Independent

Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon

A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
The Independent

Hunt for missing aristocrat and baby after her partner found to be convicted rapist

Police are searching for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, who went missing on 5 January with her partner Mark Gorden and their newborn baby.Authorities are concerned for the welfare of the child, believed to have been only one to two days old at the time the parents abandoned their broken-down car near Bolton.Gordon, 48, is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.He was jailed in the late 1980s in the US, after raping and assaulting a woman in her early twenties when he was 14 years old.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Scientist reveals three signs your partner is cheatingSunak pledges action to tackle abuse of power following ‘despicable’ Carrick caseFormer officer ‘sexually assaulted by colleague in police car’ was ‘accused of lying’
The Independent

Police look for man who posed as employee of Abu Dhabi royal family and stayed at hotel for four months

Police in India are looking for a man who allegedly posed as an employee of Abu Dhabi's royal family and fled a luxury hotel where he was staying for months without paying the hefty bill.The man, identified as Mohammed Sharif, fled the Leela Palace hotel in the capital Delhi after living there for four months and raking up a bill of Rs 23,00,000 (£23,022). The man has been charged with fraud and theft based on a complaint filed by the hotel's management on Saturday.Mr Sharif checked into the hotel on 1 August 2022 and stayed till 20 November 2022,...
The Independent

Jury mostly backs police sued by soldier over a traffic stop

A federal jury in Virginia on Tuesday found mostly in favor of two police officers who were sued by a U.S. Army lieutenant after he was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed during a traffic stop. Video of the 2020 incident in the small town of Windsor got millions of views after Caron Nazario filed the federal lawsuit, highlighting fears of mistreatment among Black drivers and raising questions about reasonable police conduct.The jury in federal court in Richmond found former Windsor police officer Joe Gutierrez liable for assault and awarded Nazario $2,685 in compensatory damages, according to attorneys on both...
WINDSOR, VA
The Independent

LAPD accused of smearing cousin of BLM co-founder with release of toxicology report

The LAPD has been accused of smearing the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder who died after being repeatedly tased by officers. High school teacher Keenan Anderson was tased six times after trying to run away from police following a traffic accident in Venice, Los Angeles, on 3 January. A toxicology report released by police showed Anderson, 31, had cannabinoids and cocaine metabolite in his system when he died later in hospital after going into cardiac arrest. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on his cause of death. LAPD police chief Michel Moore told a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Woman sues bar for serving her alcohol after she causes £8m home explosion

A woman convicted of impaired driving in a 2019 crash that led to a massive explosion in an east London neighbourhood is suing the food and beverage company that served her alcohol, aiming to make them liable for the costs. Daniella Leis, 26, made national headlines when she crashed her car into a house at 450 Woodman Avenue, breaking a gas line that later triggered an explosion, causing damages pegged at £8m to £12m.She pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021. Now, Leis is filing a lawsuit against...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy