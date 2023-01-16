ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Business in brief – Jan. 16, 2023

Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 5 days ago
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Cristol Klevinsky has been promoted to director of accounts payable. Klevinsky joined Thalhimer in 2016 as a project manager and in 2017 was promoted to accounts payable manager. Klevinsky and her team handle more than 10,000 payments a month for Thalhimer and the firm’s managed property portfolio. She also is leading the implementation of an imaging, coding, and electronic approval system as an enhancement to the firm’s accounts payable process.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the promotion of two residential property services employees in its local office. Beth Zinsky was promoted to associate director of operations – systems support, a role in which she will lead the RPS Systems Support team and serve as a liaison with its accounting and IT departments to ensure the full functionality of MRI and other various technology systems. She also will be instrumental in the Nexus implementation in early 2023 and will continue working on the new construction stabilization of Eddy on the James in Manchester. Zinsky joined Thalhimer in February 2022. Lindsey Melton was promoted to associate director of operations – engagement. There, she will oversee the newly created RPS mentorship program and will be instrumental in identifying initiatives designed to improve associate retention. In addition to her new duties, Melton will oversee a team of portfolio managers and directly manage a portfolio for key clients. She joined Thalhimer in January 2019.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Virginia Health Care Association Inc. – renewed its lease of 4,343 SF of office space at Interstate Center, Building C, 2112 West Laburnum Avenue (Dean Meyer and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Tobacco and Vape, LLC – leased 2,600 SF of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike (Alicia Brown, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicky Jassy represented the landlord); The Exercise Coach – leased 1,300 SF of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive (James Ashby IV and Reilly Marchant represented the landlord).

Virginia Career Works and the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue. For details, visit vcwcapital.com/event/vcw-new-year-job-fair.

Henrico Citizen

Weekend Top 5

2016 Staples Mill Road, will host its January Open House + Artist Reception on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Two exhibitions will be featured: the January All-Media Juried Show and Celebrating Black History Month Through Art (an exhibition for African American artists). Admission is free and open to the public. For details, call (804) 278-8950 or visit crossroadsartcenter.com.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services earns top accreditation for 8th time

Henrico Area Mental Health & Developmental Services has earned an additional three-year accreditation — the highest-possible endorsement — from CARF International, following a comprehensive review of its programs and services. It is HAMHDS’ eighth consecutive three-year accreditation from CARF, which confirms conformance to more than 2,100 professional standards...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Obituary – Russell Glen Warren

Russell Glen Warren moved from this exciting life to the next adventure on January 17, 2023 at the young age of 80. He passed peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. Anyone who knew him would say he lived his almost 81 years to the fullest by his favorite slogan, Carpe Diem, or Seize the Day. To share his philosophy with others, Carpe Diem became the title of a book he wrote in 1996 to guide college students in active learning.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

GRTC names Adams its new CEO

Following a national search, the Greater Richmond Transit Company’s Board of Directors found its new CEO within the organization’s own ranks. The board chose 24-year GRTC employee Sheryl Adams – who had been its acting CEO – for the position following a four-month search. At GRTC,...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Brook Road DMV closing for relocation this spring

The Brook Road Virginia DMV service center in northern Henrico will close and move to a new location in Ashland sometime this spring, a DMV official confirmed earlier this month to the Citizen. The new location, at 251 North Washington Highway (just a few blocks from Randolph Macon College), is...
ASHLAND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – Jan. 16, 2023

A Henrico couple strikes it rich on New Year’s Day; a fire displaces three; a bill in the General Assembly would assist families of students who die during their senior year of high school; a local bank offers a way for organizations to pay summer interns. Our coverage is...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Inaugural Henrico Baseball Classic planned for May

Henrico County and Premier Sporting Events of Virginia have created a new regional baseball tournament to be held in the county during Memorial Day weekend. The inaugural Henrico Baseball Classic – the first “homegrown” event of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority – will showcase dozens of youth travel and recreation league teams in tournament play May 26 through 29 at RF&P, Tuckahoe and Dorey parks. The tournament is open to teams in the 8-and-under through 14-and-under age divisions.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – Jan. 17, 2023

And Kareem Hargrove of Henrico were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher. ***. The following local students were named to the fall 2022...
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Henrico Citizen

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Community invited to Jan. 28 grand opening of new Henrico fire station

Community members are invited to attend the grand opening celebration for Henrico’s new Fire Station No. 20 Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 13,850-square-foot station, which cost $11.5 million and was funded by the county’s 2016 bond referendum, is located at 8521 Willis Road in Henrico, adjacent to the county’s western government center complex. It opened earlier this month.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico School Board members say they’ll seek re-election

At least three members of the Henrico School Board intend to seek re-election to new four-year terms later this year, but one will not. Current chairperson Kristi Kinsella (Brookland District) and vice chair Alicia Atkins (Varina District) will seek second terms in the November general election, as will immediate past chair Marcie Shea (Tuckahoe District). All three confirmed their decisions to the Citizen recently. Kinsella, Atkins and Shea each joined the board in 2020, following election in 2019 to seats that had been vacated by incumbents.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Henrico Citizen

Thornton, Nelson to lead Henrico Board of Supervisors

Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton will chair the Henrico Board of Supervisors for the sixth time in his 28th year on the board, after being selected unanimously by fellow members Jan. 10. Thornton will succeed Tuckahoe District Supervisor Pat O’Bannon, who just concluded her sixth term as chair and with whom Thornton joined the board in 1996. The two are the board’s longest-tenured members.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
