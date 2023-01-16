Business in brief – Jan. 16, 2023

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced that Cristol Klevinsky has been promoted to director of accounts payable. Klevinsky joined Thalhimer in 2016 as a project manager and in 2017 was promoted to accounts payable manager. Klevinsky and her team handle more than 10,000 payments a month for Thalhimer and the firm’s managed property portfolio. She also is leading the implementation of an imaging, coding, and electronic approval system as an enhancement to the firm’s accounts payable process.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the promotion of two residential property services employees in its local office. Beth Zinsky was promoted to associate director of operations – systems support, a role in which she will lead the RPS Systems Support team and serve as a liaison with its accounting and IT departments to ensure the full functionality of MRI and other various technology systems. She also will be instrumental in the Nexus implementation in early 2023 and will continue working on the new construction stabilization of Eddy on the James in Manchester. Zinsky joined Thalhimer in February 2022. Lindsey Melton was promoted to associate director of operations – engagement. There, she will oversee the newly created RPS mentorship program and will be instrumental in identifying initiatives designed to improve associate retention. In addition to her new duties, Melton will oversee a team of portfolio managers and directly manage a portfolio for key clients. She joined Thalhimer in January 2019.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Virginia Health Care Association Inc. – renewed its lease of 4,343 SF of office space at Interstate Center, Building C, 2112 West Laburnum Avenue (Dean Meyer and Mark E. Douglas represented the landlord); Tobacco and Vape, LLC – leased 2,600 SF of retail space at Glen Lea Centre, 3800-3824 Mechanicsville Turnpike (Alicia Brown, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicky Jassy represented the landlord); The Exercise Coach – leased 1,300 SF of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive (James Ashby IV and Reilly Marchant represented the landlord).

***

Virginia Career Works and the Virginia Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services will host a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue. For details, visit vcwcapital.com/event/vcw-new-year-job-fair.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.