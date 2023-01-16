As Girl Scout cookie season begins, 'Gift of Caring' program brings comfort to armed forces

The Girl Scout cookie season is here and the troops of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana are spreading the "Gift of Caring" with their community support program.

April Morgan, a troop leader from the Hyde Park neighborhood joined ABC7 Chicago to discuss the initiative.

The "Gift of Caring" program helps brings comfort to women and men serving in the armed forces.

According to Girl Scout officials, this program is a great way to support military personnel and Girl Scouts at the same time.