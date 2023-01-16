ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid, Erdogan says

ANKARA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be approved by all 30 NATO member states. Turkey and Hungary have yet to endorse the applications.

Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.

"We said look, so if you don't hand over your terrorists to us, we can't pass it (approval of the NATO application) through the parliament anyway," Erdogan said in comments late on Sunday, referring to a joint press conference he held with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson last November.

"For this to pass the parliament, first of all you have to hand more than 100, around 130 of these terrorists to us," Erdogan said.

Finnish politicians interpreted Erdogan's demand as an angry response to an incident in Stockholm last week in which an effigy of the Turkish leader was strung up during what appeared to be a small protest.

"This must have been a reaction, I believe, to the events of the past days," Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told public broadcaster YLE.

Haavisto said he was not aware of any new official demands from Turkey.

In response to the incident in Stockholm, Turkey cancelled a planned visit to Ankara of the Swedish speaker of parliament, Andreas Norlen, who instead came to Helsinki on Monday.

"We stress that in Finland and in Sweden we have freedom of expression. We cannot control it," the speaker of the Finnish parliament, Matti Vanhanen, told reporters at a joint news conference with Norlen.

Separately on Monday Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson said that his country was in a "good position" to secure Turkey's ratification of its NATO bid.

Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday that time was running out for Turkey's parliament to ratify the bids before presidential and parliamentary elections expected in May.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Jack Hertz
4d ago

And what will Turkey do with them that the countries that have them cant? This is another stall by Turkeys efforts to keep NATO. a private club. I say kick Turkey to the curb and take both in, then go ahead and let Ukraine in so we can end this war and get on to the next.

Allen Lyon
4d ago

Sweden, Finland, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Germany, Norway, Denmark, Ukraine and Bulgaria should former a "mini NATO"..... Ukraine takes care of the current occupied areas... but any further attacks on the rest of Ukraine... these countries can respond.... and if Russia attacks them.... then Article 5 of the NATO charter kicks in.

T Quigley
4d ago

A military treaty with just the US, Great Britain, and Poland would serve the Swedes and Finns interests. Turkey refused to fight beside their NATO Allie’s in Afghanistan so they aren’t really of much help anyway.

