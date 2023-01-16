Oblivion's Skyrim remake will launch by 2025, or about 50 years before The Elder Scrolls 6

Skyrim has aged like a hundred different fine wines thanks to modders, but largely due to its age, Oblivion has received less love over the years. One big mod team is working to change that by remaking Oblivion using Skyrim's engine, and after years of work, they can finally see the finish line.

The mod, called Skyblivion, has been in the works for many years now, and a new trailer has finally confirmed when we'll be able to play it. According to the video, the project will launch sometime in 2025. It's worth noting that this is a conservative estimate by its creators, who've added that 2025 is "the latest" fans should expect the mod to be released.

"Making games takes time, this goes double for a volunteer project the size of a AAA game that took a team of fulltime devs years to make," the team wrote in the video's description on YouTube. "Regardless we would like to share today that Skyblivion is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest."

The Skyblivion team also added that, with more hands on deck, the mod could see the light of day even sooner and included a link for those wishing to contribute to the project. "We hope with your support to finish the final steps in completing our dream, maybe even beating our own estimation."

Skyblivion is undoubtedly a labour of love, and the team's passion and dedication for the project shows in what they've been able to achieve so far. Check out the trailer below for a glimpse of the impressively revamped locations, including a sun-soaked Imperial City, and the unsavoury individuals you'll run into as you roam around Cyrodiil.

Despite still being a ways off, it appears that Skyblivion will launch long before the series' next official entry, The Elder Scrolls 6 , which Todd Howard has hinted we may not see until 2026 at the earliest . And let's be honest, when has a game like this arrived at the earliest?

