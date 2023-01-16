ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Families gather in Yonkers to honor and teach the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YGp7_0kGHaTcv00

Hudson Valley families gathered in Yonkers on Monday to honor and teach young ones about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day is used to celebrate the birthday of the civil rights leader, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.

Dozens came together at the Nepperhan Community Center for their traditional Dr. King breakfast. They've been doing this for years and it's a celebration filled with music and faith.

Melvina Latham, the director of the Nepperhan Community Center, says this day is especially meaningful for her.

"I've been on some of those marches with Dr. King, so I've been around for a little while and I know what it was like before,” she says.

Adonis Crosby, an 8-year-old from Yonkers, says he learned about Dr. King at the event and has been reading a book with his mother about the civil rights movement.

"We continue to look to him for strength in the fight for racial equality,” he says.

Many participants at the event told News 12 that education is a big part of keeping Dr. King's legacy alive and moving forward.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepositivecommunity.com

Pastor and Advocate Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson Honored by One of Westchester County’s Oldest Black Organizations

Dr. W Franklyn Richardson, Senior Pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon and Chairman of the Conference of National Black Churches, was awarded the M. Paul Redd Award by the Black Democrats of Westchester at their annual celebration. The award is named after one of the key founders of the Black Democrats of Westchester who dedicated his life to the advancement of civil rights as a Gold Life Member of the NAACP and President of the Westchester/Putnam Affirmative Action Program, helping to train and place thousands of underrepresented individuals for jobs. Mr. Redd was perhaps most renowned for his role in New York’s “Redd Bill,” which was instrumental in setting into motion a series of anti-discrimination housing legislation in the state. Additionally, Redd purchased and maintained the first African American newspaper in Westchester County, The County Press.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

On This Day in Yonkers History…

By Mary Hoar, City of Yonkers Historian, President Emerita Yonkers Historical Society, recipient of the 2004 Key to History, and President Untermyer Performing Arts Council. January 23, 1929: County Judge Fred Close signed an order to allow Dominick Rovielo of Oak Street to attend his wife’s funeral if he was manacled to a deputy sheriff. Rovielo was in County Jail awaiting trial on a charge of first-degree robbery.
YONKERS, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Kavunas Halev Shul to Open Expanded Location in Spring Valley

Harav Yudel Lichter, a talmid chochom who spends the entire day learning in the Kollel Machon L’Horaah in Monsey, has assumed the leadership of Kavunas Halev in Monsey following the passing of his illustrious father, the Admor of Kavunas Halev, Harav Shmuel Zev Lichter, zt”l, last year. The...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
TAPinto.net

Newark’s 40th Annual ‘Gospelfest’ Goes Live Again

NEWARK, NJ — The 40th annual McDonald’s “GospelFest” concert will return live, large and colorful to the Prudential Center on Saturday, May 13. Gospelfest – New Jersey’s largest and one of the nation’s biggest gospel concerts – got canceled in 2020. It was held virtually in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 concerns. Now, it returns in full swing this Mother’s Day weekend. The Gospelfest concert and talent competition – originally launched in 1983 – has become a major fundraiser for charitable causes throughout Newark. McDonald's has been its primary sponsor since 2008. Tickets sale start today, Jan. 17, at the Prudential Center box office and...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Drag Story Hour protesters gather outside councilman's home

NEW YORK - Drag Story Hour protests are continuing in New York City. More demonstrations are popping up in places other than public libraries. The latest was in Queens Monday at the home of a councilman. There have been protests at libraries during Drag Story Hours in Manhattan, Queens and across the country. Demonstrators who want drag artists to stop reading stories to kids move from location to location, beyond libraries.Monday, they protested outside the home of Queens Councilmember Shekar Krishnan, with his wife and kids inside. "They're saying Shekar is a pedophile, he is a groomer. They scrawled groomer on the street too,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

133K+
Followers
45K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy