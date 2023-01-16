Families gather in Yonkers to honor and teach the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Hudson Valley families gathered in Yonkers on Monday to honor and teach young ones about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day is used to celebrate the birthday of the civil rights leader, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.

Dozens came together at the Nepperhan Community Center for their traditional Dr. King breakfast. They've been doing this for years and it's a celebration filled with music and faith.

Melvina Latham, the director of the Nepperhan Community Center, says this day is especially meaningful for her.

"I've been on some of those marches with Dr. King, so I've been around for a little while and I know what it was like before,” she says.

Adonis Crosby, an 8-year-old from Yonkers, says he learned about Dr. King at the event and has been reading a book with his mother about the civil rights movement.

"We continue to look to him for strength in the fight for racial equality,” he says.

Many participants at the event told News 12 that education is a big part of keeping Dr. King's legacy alive and moving forward.