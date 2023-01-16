ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Academy of Music hosts annual 37th tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The day is used to celebrate the birthday of the civil rights leader, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.

The Brooklyn Academy of Music hosted their annual 37th tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Today's tribute brought together artists, civic leaders and community members to acknowledge Dr. King Jr's activism in the civil rights movement in which he protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was also in attendance and talked about how Dr. King's passing sent a transcending message of much-needed unity and why continuing his work in government is important.

