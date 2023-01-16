UK weather: temperatures forecast to drop further on Tuesday

Car driving on snowy road Photograph: Paul Campbell/PA

Warnings for ice and snow across the country will continue in to Tuesday after temperatures plunged on Sunday night, triggering an alert from the UK Health Security Agency.

Forecasters warn that temperatures could be colder than on Monday, where a low of -9.1C was recorded in Dalwhinnie in central Scotland. It was well below freezing in Edinburgh and Belfast, with temperatures of -4.1C and -2.5C respectively, while London and Cardiff enjoyed milder nights.

Three yellow warnings are in place for ice and snow: treacherous conditions will potentially last until 10am on Wednesday in Scotland. The warnings for Northern Ireland, north-west England and north Wales are in place until midday on Tuesday.

Temperatures could plunge below -10C in central Scotland on Monday night, according to Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst. Figures for London may dip below freezing and Edinburgh could be as cold as -3C. Another warning for ice in south-west England will be in place from midnight until 9am on Tuesday, caused by rainfall and cold temperatures.

He said: “It will be cold for most, if not a little bit colder than Monday, with -10 or -11 in parts of Scotland.”

It came as the UKHSA issued a cold weather alert encouraging people to stay warm and to look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“During this period, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

Cold conditions moved in from the Arctic over the weekend, following a weather front that brought rain and flooding last week. Rescue workers were out in boats in York at the weekend after the riverside area of the city flooded. Other parts of the country, including Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Gloucestershire, are still partly under water.

More than 100 flood warnings remained in place across England, where the Environment Agency said flooding was “expected”.

The areas mainly affected are along the River Severn, the River Avon, and for groundwater in parts of Dorset, near Dorchester and Bournemouth. A total of 170 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were still active.

Rail passengers faced delays in southern England after a 44-metre landslide on the line between London and Basingstoke left track hanging in mid-air. People travelling through the area, near Hook in Hampshire, were told to avoid all but essential travel on trains. It affects services between London and Basingstoke, Bournemouth, Exeter, Salisbury, Southampton and Weymouth.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Wessex route director, said: “This is a huge landslip and will have a massive effect on customers. The main line to Basingstoke is the spine of our railway and there will be knock-on impacts across the route.”

One flood warning remained in place in Wales, near the River Wye in Monmouth. A total of 13 flood alerts were still active less than a week since serious flooding knocked out power to some homes around Newport in south Wales.

There were no active flood warnings in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Dewhurst added: “It will stay colder as we move in to the rest of the week, with frost, showers and some snow, so we may see some weather warnings extended for parts of Scotland in to Thursday.

“Then as we get towards the end of the working week, it will start to warm up, with air coming in from the Atlantic that will bring light and patchy showers.”