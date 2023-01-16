ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

Des Plaines shooting: 16-year-old boy found shot to death ID'd as Justyce Broadway-Williams

By Jessica D'Onofrio via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0oQm_0kG8M4uv00

A 16-year-old boy shot to death in the street in Des Plaines Sunday night has been identified, police said.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1300-block of Perry Street at about 9:32 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When they got there, officers found the boy in the street. The Des Plaines Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but the 16-year-old did not survive.

The teen has been identified by authorities as Justyce Broadway-Williams.

David Wywrot went straight to his apartment balcony to see what happened.

"It was six gunshots right away," Wywrot said. "One car peeling away. I saw one guy running through two buildings. And then a different car coming the opposite way down Perry Street."

Jeremey Daniel's home is right next to the scene. He was watching a police TV show when the gunfire erupted.

"I didn't really know if it was legit or just the show and then all of a sudden you take your headset off from watching the show and then more shots are being fired and you don't even realize what's going on," Daniel said.

Detectives spent the early morning hours collecting evidence in the neighborhood, located just a few blocks from the Des Plaines Police Department.

Darya Emelyanova said violence here is unusual and she's shaken up.

"You know, I know the cops are doing everything they can, but it's just as a human you're scared, you know, and it's because nowadays everybody around here just thinks it's OK to just have guns and everything, which it's not," Emelyanova said.

There are several homes with doorbell cameras and police have been trying to track down any video.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. But they have not shared what might have motivated this deadly shooting.

Police said this remains under investigation and they will share more as the investigation develops.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Zion woman fatally shot by ex-boyfriend identified

ZION, Ill. - A 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend Wednesday morning in north suburban Zion has been identified. Around 12:12 a.m., Zion police responded to the 2700 block of Hebron Avenue for a report of a man attacking a woman with a gun. When police arrived...
ZION, IL
WGN News

19-year-old man dies after shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of South Wabash, when the 19-year-old heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side. The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

10-Million-Dollar Bond Set for Zion Murder Suspect

(Zion, IL) Bond has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend in Zion. Michael White is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Jaylen Crump. Prosecutors say White pistol whipped the 20-year-old woman just after midnight Wednesday, and fled before police arrived. About 5 hours later, White is accused of sneaking into a home where Crump went after the initial incident…that’s when he reportedly shot her in a bedroom. The 28-year-old allegedly tried to retreat out a window, but surrendered when confronted by police. White is being held on a 10-million-dollar bond in the Lake County Jail. He’s next due in court on February 15th.
ZION, IL
CBS Chicago

Villa Park boy, 13, accused of making threats to another boy and his family

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Villa Park stood accused Wednesday of threatening another boy and his family.The DuPage County State's Attorney's office said the boy appeared a detention hearing Wednesday morning, where DuPage County Judge Demetrios Paonushis ordered that he be detained at least until his next court date. He is charged with two counts of Class 4 Felony disorderly conduct.Villa Park police said on Tuesday, they learned the 13-year-old had made a threat to the other boy and his family. Prosecutors said it happened during a Snapchat group vide, in which a verbal quarrel between...
VILLA PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
122K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy