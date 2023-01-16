Sister André assumed the title of the world's oldest person in April 2022 The world's oldest person, French nun Sister André, has died. She was 118. Sister André, born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, died at her retirement home in France, according to Reuters. "There is great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother," David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in Toulon, told Australia's ABC News. "For her, it's a liberation." Tavella said Sister André died in her sleep. Sister André assumed the title of...

2 DAYS AGO