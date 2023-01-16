ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
People

Sister André, the World's Oldest Person, Dead at 118 in France: 'Great Sadness'

Sister André assumed the title of the world's oldest person in April 2022 The world's oldest person, French nun Sister André, has died. She was 118. Sister André, born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, died at her retirement home in France, according to Reuters. "There is great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother," David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in Toulon, told Australia's ABC News. "For her, it's a liberation."  Tavella said Sister André died in her sleep. Sister André assumed the title of...
KRQE News 13

World’s oldest known person, a French nun, dies at 118

PARIS (AP) — A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday. Lucile Randon, known as Sister...
NME

French city believes Madonna may be owner of lost artwork from first world war

The mayor of a French city believes Madonna may be the owner of a painting that was lost during the first world war. Brigitte Fouré, mayor of Amiens in northern France, has insisted there is a “special link” between her town and the Queen of Pop in the shape of a “lost” painting that may currently in Madonna’s possession, per The Guardian.
CNN

Video inside plane of Nepali crash may shed light on what exactly happened

A Facebook Live video purportedly shows the last terrifying moments inside the cabin on Yeti Airlines Flight 691 before it crashed in Nepal. CNN has corroborated the video based on geolocation, a flight manifest and information on the Yeti Airlines website. CNN's Vedika Sud has more.
CNN

A spate of executions in Iran

Women's rights expert Sanam Naraghi Anderlini tells Amanpour a series of executions in Iran is meant to "scare people back into their homes" after months of protests.
CNN

India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades

The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
CNN

CNN

