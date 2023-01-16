Read full article on original website
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
A Warning for Today's Super Rich From Ancient Rome's Wealthiest Man
Rome's wealthiest man who helped end the Republic bears echoes with Donal Trump today, writes Peter Stothard
See moment Ukrainian soldiers received order to open fire on Russian forces
CNN's Ben Wedeman speaks with residents in Bahkmut, Ukraine, about some of the hardships they are facing amid constant Russian shelling.
A TikTok video that appeared to be posted by a cabin crew member who died in the Nepal plane crash is going viral as people pay tribute to her
A clip appearing to show a cabin crew member who was reportedly on the flight that crashed in Nepal resurfaced as people pay tribute to those who died.
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Sister André, the World's Oldest Person, Dead at 118 in France: 'Great Sadness'
Sister André assumed the title of the world's oldest person in April 2022 The world's oldest person, French nun Sister André, has died. She was 118. Sister André, born Lucile Randon on Feb. 11, 1904, died at her retirement home in France, according to Reuters. "There is great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother," David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in Toulon, told Australia's ABC News. "For her, it's a liberation." Tavella said Sister André died in her sleep. Sister André assumed the title of...
Young Sudanese archaeologists dig up history as ‘west knows best’ era ends
A late morning in Khartoum. Inside a low, dusty building in the centre of the Sudanese capital, there are crates of artefacts, a 7ft replica of a 2,000-year-old stone statue of a Nubian god, and students rushing through the corridors. Outside is noisy traffic, blinding sunlight and both branches of the Nile.
Watch: Russian spy ship sails recklessly off US (December 2019)
The Viktor Leonov, a Russian surveillance ship, has returned to international waters off the southeastern coast of the United States and is operating in what two US officials told CNN is an "unsafe manner." CNN's Brian Todd reports.
World’s oldest known person, a French nun, dies at 118
PARIS (AP) — A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday. Lucile Randon, known as Sister...
Ex-mercenary makes explosive claims about Putin's 'chef'
Former Wagner mercenary Andrei Medvedev fled Russia, escaping to Norway through freezing conditions and dodging gunfire. Now he's speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
French city believes Madonna may be owner of lost artwork from first world war
The mayor of a French city believes Madonna may be the owner of a painting that was lost during the first world war. Brigitte Fouré, mayor of Amiens in northern France, has insisted there is a “special link” between her town and the Queen of Pop in the shape of a “lost” painting that may currently in Madonna’s possession, per The Guardian.
India arrests alleged illegal immigration agents over family who froze to death on US border
Three alleged black-market immigration agents have been arrested in western India in connection with the case of an Indian family who froze to death on the United States' border with Canada last year, police said Wednesday.
Video inside plane of Nepali crash may shed light on what exactly happened
A Facebook Live video purportedly shows the last terrifying moments inside the cabin on Yeti Airlines Flight 691 before it crashed in Nepal. CNN has corroborated the video based on geolocation, a flight manifest and information on the Yeti Airlines website. CNN's Vedika Sud has more.
A spate of executions in Iran
Women's rights expert Sanam Naraghi Anderlini tells Amanpour a series of executions in Iran is meant to "scare people back into their homes" after months of protests.
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
French city believes Madonna may own painting lost during WWI, asks for loan
On Monday, French Mayor Brigitte Fouré asked Madonna to consider loaning the city of Amiens a painting it lost during WWI as it attempts to become a 2028 European Capital of Culture.
Germany won't allow its coveted Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine unless the U.S. sends its Abrams tanks first
CNN's Alex Marquardt reports.
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
Backlash follows finding that soccer manager who used 'offensive, racist and Islamophobic' language is 'not a conscious racist'
Anti-racism groups and England's Football Association (FA) are denouncing an independent panel's finding that a British soccer manager who used "offensive, racist and Islamophobic" language is "not a conscious racist."
'For me, it was only one choice': Famed Russian pianist on leaving Russia to protest Putin's invasion
87-year-old pianist Mikhail Voskresensky left Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. He speaks with Christiane Amanpour about why he felt compelled to leave and composer Alan Fletcher reflects on bringing Voskresensky to America.
