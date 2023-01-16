Sports and race intersect at MLK Day forum

Many locals gathered at the National Civil Rights Museum on Sunday, Jan. 15 to attend a panel discussion on the intersection of race and sports.

The discussion served as part of the museum’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

Panelists included Katrina Merriweather, head coach of the University of Memphis women’s basketball team, Memphis Grizzlies small forward Danny Green and former NBA superstar Grant Hill.

The discussion was moderated by senior NBA writer for ESPN Marc Spears.

Award-winning photographer and North Carolina native Cornell Watson was also among panelists, whose work is now displayed at the museum in a new exhibit titled “Tarred Healing.”

While serving an artist’s residency at the University of North Carolina in 2021, Watson took photographs throughout the year on campus following protests regarding a bronze campus statue depicting a Confederate soldier and the tenure denial of Black professor, Nikole Hannah Jones.

Sunday’s discussion focused on confronting confederate culture on other college campuses across the nation.

Photographer Cornell Watson (center), whose work is temporarily displayed at the National Civil Rights Museum in a new exhibit titled “Tarred Healing.” (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“We use sports as a place to minimalize our alleged differences in race, religion and socioeconomic status. But we historically avoid using this platform to step into these potential differences and seek solutions,” said NCRM President Russell Wigginton to open the dialogue.

“Let this conversation exemplify the possibilities that we traditionally avoided,” Wigginton added.

Having toured the museum and viewed Watson’s exhibit prior to the discussion, each panelist reflected on their experience.

Coach Merriweather said she found Tarred Healing, “powerful and informative.”

And it was Watson’s hope, as he said during the discussion, that Black people would “see themselves” in the exhibit.

“I (also) hope that the general public sees that this is not unique to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. These stories are everywhere across America,” Watson said.

In 2017, statues of Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest in Health Sciences Park, Confederate president Jefferson Davis and Confederate Capt. Harvey Mathes in Memphis Park were removed.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 73 confederate monuments were removed in the U.S. in 2021 and 723 monuments remain. In addition to other memorials, such as roadways, schools, and buildings, confederate memorials total to 2,089.

“You look at (Watson’s) photographs and relate it back to where you grew up,” Merriweather said. “And you think about how we were ignorant to so many things. As students, young people and to be frank, student athletes.”

“We have a privilege that a lot of people don’t acknowledge,” she added.

Danny Green attended and played at UNC from 2005-2009. Green also played in several MLK Jr. Day games while in the NBA.

The three-time NBA champion said he has visited the NCRM several times, but he’s been more receptive to the stories the museum offers as he’s gotten older.

“I’m grasping all this information and all these changes that are happening and asking, ‘what can I use to bring back to my community,’” Green said.

Hill, an alumnus of Durham-based Duke University, remembered seeing a now removed Robert E. Lee statue located on its campus.

The school will have a centennial celebration in a few years, Hill said.

“As we are preparing for it, we ask ‘How do we celebrate? How do we acknowledge or deal with our past’? And I think the best way is to acknowledge it.”

(From left to right) sports journalist Mark Spears, photographer Cornell Watson, University of Memphis Women's Basketball Coach Katrina Merriweather, NBA Analyst and NBA Legend Grant Hill, and Grizzlies Forward Danny Green paticipated in the panel at National Civil Rights Museum. (Ziggy Mack/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Hill also spoke about the statue of the late Black architect and chief designer Julian Abele on Duke’s campus.

According to the American Institute of Architects, Abele designed the bulk of Duke’s West Campus between 1924 and 1950. He also designed the Duke Chapel to Cameron Indoor Stadium, home of the Duke Blue Devil basketball team.

“For so long, no one knew that this Black man designed it. And because the school was in the south this architecture firm in Philadelphia couldn’t let it be known that this Black man had done this,” Hill said. “Not until the last 10 or 15 years was he recognized by the school in this fashion.”

The panelists also mentioned statues of Black leaders around the country that they feel “proud” seeing.

Merriweather gave praise to the Memphis State eight plaque located on U of M’s campus, which details the story of the first Black students to integrate the institution in 1959.

The coach also spoke about how she felt seeing the installment of A’Ja Wilson’s statue at the University of South Carolina.

Wilson is a forward for the Las Vegas Aces. The WNBA player attended the university from 2014-2018.

“In her speech, when they unveiled it, she said, ‘This was the same campus that my grandmother was not allowed to walk on,’” Merriweather said. “In those moments it gives you chills because we are making progress.”

Spears concluded the discussion by asking each panelist what MLK Jr. Day represents to them.

Watson said the day is often surrounded by the memories of King’s assassination, but that Memphis has shown him that King’s legacy lives on.

“It’s almost like it started to flourish beyond (MLK) himself,” Watson said. “And it's kind of spread out into the spirits and souls of everyone else.”