Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire
NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say
A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
Eyewitness News
Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill. Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic. MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already. “We had a...
NPS union leaders decry ‘extreme’ work environment, ask BoE to ‘constantly inquire’
NORWALK, Conn. — The negative tone, the distrust, the disrespect and the overwork all add up to “no way to run a (school) district,” leaders of three unions told the Norwalk Board of Education on Tuesday. The Board of Education Coalition, representing unionized administrators, certified teachers, custodians...
Mayor’s Ball rescheduled; a helping hand; business expands; Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. The 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk,” is rescheduled to Friday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, according to a news release. “The money raised for the...
News 12
3 Connecticut hospitals named best for maternity care by U.S. News & World Report
Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best hospitals for maternity care in a new report by U.S. News & World Report. The hospitals are Bridgeport Hospital, William W. Backus Hospital, in Norwich, and Yale New Haven Hospital. The rankings are based on C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication...
Eyewitness News
Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
Planning and Zoning Commission delays approval for Norwalk High School plans
NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission is asking the Board of Education and city staff to gather more information about how other schools have handled solar and other “energy-optimization” projects before they officially vote to approve the plans for the new Norwalk High School. “My...
Eyewitness News
Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned
POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
NBC Connecticut
One Week After Recreational Use Sales Began, Cannabis Dispensaries Remain Busy
One week ago, marked the grand opening so many people in Connecticut were anticipating. It was the first day of adult-use recreational cannabis sales. Now, one week later, the demand remains high. Newington’s Fine Fettle is one of the seven dispensaries currently open and selling adult-use recreational cannabis, and things...
Stolen pick-up truck found submerged in Middlefield’s Black Pond
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials found a pick-up truck submerged in the water at Black Pond in Middlefield on Tuesday. According to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company, officials responded to 677 Meriden Rd. at the boat launch at Black Pond just after 10 p.m. and found the truck in the water. Firefighters entered the […]
Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
Witnesses Wanted: Woman Killed In Route 8 Crash In Fairfield County
Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a Bridgeport woman to come forward.The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18.During the crash, a 2008 BMW was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 northbound just, just nor…
Car found in Dutchess County sparks investigation
A car found by Forest Rangers in the Village of Red Hook has sparked an investigation. Forest Rangers Russo and Sweeney found the car stuck in Tivoli Bays Wildlife Management Area.
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
ncsl.org
Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver
Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
