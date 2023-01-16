ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire

NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Officers In Westport Attacked By Man Drinking Fuel Additive, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was found walking down the middle of a street drinking liquid fuel additive has been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring police officers. The incident took place in Westport on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when police responded to the area of Center Street on a report of an individual, acting erratically and drinking motor oil.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash causes delays on I-91 south in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A crash is causing delays on I-91 south in Middletown Wednesday evening. The state Department of Transportation (DOT) said the the right lane is closed between Exits 18 and 17. Multiple cars are involved, DOT said. State police said minor injuries are reported. Follow traffic...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents. Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday. A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WTNH

Stolen pick-up truck found submerged in Middlefield’s Black Pond

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials found a pick-up truck submerged in the water at Black Pond in Middlefield on Tuesday. According to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company, officials responded to 677 Meriden Rd. at the boat launch at Black Pond just after 10 p.m. and found the truck in the water. Firefighters entered the […]
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut woman gets probation for abandoning baby, attacking mother

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who abandoned an 8-month-old girl in a dumpster after assaulting the child’s mother has been sentenced to three years of probation, according to court officials. Both the baby and her mother survived. Andiana Velez, 26, was sentenced Tuesday in state court in New Haven after having pleaded […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway

Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
NORWALK, CT
ncsl.org

Connecticut Lawmaker Dies in Collision With Wrong-Way Driver

Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams, a man known for his energy, exuberance and infectious optimism, died in a head-on collision on his way home from the governor’s inaugural ball earlier this month. Williams (D), 39, had just been sworn in for his third term representing Middletown, the community where he...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy