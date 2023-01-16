‘I should be the guy’: JK Dobbins blasts Ravens for ‘holding him back’ in brutal Wild Card exit vs. Bengals

Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
John Harbaugh, J.K. Dobbins throw Tyler Huntley under the bus for Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, with Sam Hubbard’s fumble return serving as the vital blow. Tyler Huntley was the victim postgame. Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley’s quarterback sneak fumble 98 yards for a touchdown, giving Cincinnati a surprising lead, and forcing Baltimore to reassess its strategy. Huntley was playing injured, and put forth a valiant effort all things considered. For much of the game, Huntley was the Ravens offensive strength — though two turnovers cost Baltimore down the stretch.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would have had superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson under center when they faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday night in the AFC Wild-Card Round. But with Jackson still ailing, the Ravens turned once again to backup Tyler Huntley, who came so close to being a Baltimore playoff hero.
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters will not return to Monday night’s NFC Wild-Card Round game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after exiting the field with a hip injury (h/t Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News). Cowboys have ruled out LT Jason Peters (hip) for the game’s remainder. For our […] The post Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat. […] The post Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Augusta Free Press
If the Baltimore Ravens move on from Lamar Jackson, it’s to rebuild, not reload
Baltimore Ravens fans who think it’s time for the team to move on from Lamar Jackson need to confront an uncomfortable reality: that moving on from Jackson means starting over. The Ravens aren’t going to get a comparable QB back in a trade. They’re not going to find anybody...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson sends possible message to Ravens on social media
Last week, things seemed to come to a head between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. As the offseason officially commences in Baltimore, Jackson may be ready to continue to apply pressure to the pimple that has festered on the forehead of player and team. “When you have something good,”...
CBS Sports
Robert Griffin III responds to Michael Vick's comments advising Lamar Jackson to 'put a brace on it' and play
Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season. That may...
Look: Ravens Star Furious With Coaching Staff After Loss
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was really upset after Sunday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens made it a lot closer than anyone expected them to but ended up losing 24-17 with Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return the difference. After the game, Dobbins sounded off ...
Ravens star Marlon Humphrey reacts to sister saying Sam Hubbard is ‘kinda fine’
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey just couldn’t stay silent after his sister hilariously kicked them further with a Sam Hubbard take when they are already down. For those who missed it, the Ravens lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 24-17. Baltimore actually had the chance to get the lead, but a fumble in the red zone allowed Hubbard to get the ball and take it to the other end for a historic 98-yard fumble return touchdown.
WCPO
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Look: Ravens Star Predicts If Lamar Jackson Will Return
The Baltimore Ravens players held their exit interviews today after their season ended in the playoffs last night. The question on everyone's minds was the status and future of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While some players were more forthcoming than others, Ravens All-Pro offensive tackle Ronnie ...
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce
The Philadelphia Eagles were the best team in the NFL this season for most of the campaign. The reasons behind their success can be listed by the dozen. But at least one edge they’ve utilized over their opponents belongs in a grayer area than most thanks to some under-the-radar finagling by center Jason Kelce. They’ve […] The post ‘The officials don’t care’: Eagles exploiting unfair advantage thanks to Jason Kelce appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Jim Harbaugh reportedly called Denver Broncos’ CEO Greg Penner to notify him of his decision to stay at Michigan, per Broncos’ reporter Mike Klis. Klis also reports that Denver believes Harbaugh was genuinely interested in their head coaching job and wasn’t using the Broncos for leverage. Denver has a number of other head coaching candidates […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss
The Baltimore Ravens gave it all they had but they came up just short in their upset attempt against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. They did so without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed the game with a leg injury that has taken longer to heal than expected. Some chastised Jackson for not suiting Read more... The post Lamar Jackson posts cryptic message after Ravens loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
