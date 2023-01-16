Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Authorities arrested the man who has been on a run after killing his girlfriend and her 4-year-old boyWestland DailyCamden, AR
Related
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron, facing son of former foe, drops season-high 48 points
LOS ANGELES -- Twenty years after LeBron James was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, the No. 3 selection in the league's most recent draft --Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.--told the Los Angeles Lakers star something to make him feel his age. "Hey," Smith said in...
ABC30 Fresno
Paul George returns to lineup in Clippers' loss to 76ers
LOS ANGELES -- Paul George returned from a five-game absence Tuesday night, but the star guard could not shake the LA Clippers out of their funk. Joel Embiid had 41 points and nine rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points as the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Clippers a 120-110 loss at Crypto.com Arena.
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James vents on lack of calls: 'It's not making sense'
Hours after the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for the Lakers' 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, determining that Russell Westbrook was not fouled by Joel Embiid on Los Angeles' final offensive possession, LeBron James took to Twitter to share his frustration with the league's officiating.
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron James says depleted Lakers must play 'mistake-free'
LOS ANGELES -- The Sacramento Kings ended Wednesday night's game on an 8-3 run in the final minute to beat the Lakers116-111, handing L.A. its third loss in the past week by a total of 10 points. Afterward,LeBron Jamessaid the Lakers have "zero room for error" given the injuries the...
“That’s why most players didn’t want to play with him” - Kobe Bryant’s long-time trainer Gary Vitti reveals why players feared teaming up with the Black Mamba
Kobe was also lucky to be paired up with some teammates who understood how his mindset worked and eventually also followed his lead.
ABC30 Fresno
Sights and sounds from Golden State Warriors' White House visit
There are many honors that come with winning an NBA title -- namely, bragging rights over the rest of the league and some substantial bling. But one of the most notable is a trip to the nation's capital so the team can meet the president of the United States while being welcomed at the White House.
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors' Green set to greet hostile Boston crowd as a champ
WASHINGTON -- In June, the Golden State Warriors became just the second team in NBA history to clinch a title on the parquet floor of the TD Garden. Now, seven months later, the Warriors are one day away from returning to Boston since that day. "It was such a beautiful...
ABC30 Fresno
NHL activism partner: Ivan Provorov 'negatively impacted' Pride Night
You Can Play, the NHL's longtime social activism partner, wants to work with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov after he "negatively impacted" Pride Night by boycotting warmups. Provorov did not take the pregame skate Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey or use...
Comments / 0