FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters in Texas is being converted into an arts center named after the first lynching victim in DallasJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Dallas AirBnB owner under investigation for refusing to host gay couple. Should he be banned?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Who Killed Missy Bevers at Church While Dressed in SWAT Gear?NikMidlothian, TX
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars
Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More
The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
Yardbarker
Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade
With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
'HAVE TO BE HUNGRY'
Flames pumped for big match-up against the defending Cup champions. There's no sugarcoating it. A date with the Stanley Cup Champions - buckle up. "It's a good test," Blake Coleman said. "Injuries or not, Colorado is who they are, they are the defending champs. They have some really high-end talent and guys that can beat you.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sabres 1
The Florida Panthers continue to climb. Back over .500 after winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers opened up their crucial three-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Sitting at 21-20-4, Florida is now just four points out of...
NHL
Caps Start Weeklong Trip in Tempe
The Caps take to the road for their first multi-game journey in more than a month, heading west for a three-game trip that starts on Thursday night in Tempe against the Arizona Coyotes. The game marks Washington's first-ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' third different home since they moved south from Winnipeg in 1996-97.
NHL
Preds Extinguish Flames With 2-1 Win
Juuso Parssinen Records a Point in Seventh Straight Game, Ties Franchise Record. The Nashville Predators snapped a three-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames Monday at Bridgestone Arena. Juuso Parssinen extended his point streak to seven games, tying the franchise record for a rookie, and Roman Josi...
NHL
Graves a Plus for the Devils | FEATURE
SEATTLE, Wash. - One can debate the merits of the NHL's plus-minus statistic. There are certainly situations where the stat need not apply, such as a player jumping on the ice for a line change while his team is either scoring or being scored against. Or a player that has little impact on a play, but his teammates score a goal or surrender a goal.
NHL
RECAP: Tkachuk, Bobrovsky shine as Panthers open trip with win in Buffalo
Winning five of their last seven games, the Panthers now sit at 21-20-4. "We built trust in each other, trust in the system," said Bobrovsky, who has started 15 of the last 19 games for the Panthers. "We just work hard, compete hard. We have a tough schedule, but it doesn't matter for us. We're just working hard for each other and working for those two points."
NHL
How to watch Kent Hughes' mid-season review
Habs GM will address the media at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes will take questions from the media on Wednesday for the team's annual mid-season review. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and fans can tune in live on Twitter or on...
markerzone.com
20-YEAR NHL VETERAN COULD BE INVOLVED BEHIND THE BENCH IF VANCOUVER MAKES A COACHING CHANGE
The Vancouver Canucks are in state of disarray and any hope of catching the final wild card spot in the Western Conference is slowly slipping out of their grip. President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford, held a press conference on Monday to discuss where the team was at and mentioned a variety of topics including captain Bo Horvat's contract situation, the team's current core, among other things.
NHL
Stamkos of Lightning scores 500th NHL goal
The 32-year-old forward reached the milestone when he scored at 4:40 of the first period from the top of the crease off a pass from Alex Killorn. He then scored No. 501 at 14:35 after Killorn carried the puck out from behind the net and fed him in front. Stamkos...
NHL
Ullmark Earns 100th Career Victory in B's Win Over Isles
While his 25-save outing against the New York Islanders in the Bruins' 4-1 win at UBS Arena on Wednesday night was hardly his most dynamic performance of the year, it might have been one of the most meaningful. "I got to share it with probably the most special group in...
