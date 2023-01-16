ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The most amazing 30 seconds I’ve ever been a part of’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs

ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
How the Bengals advanced to the AFC title with a 27-10 win over the Bills: By the numbers

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around, and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs, on 23-of-36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals 27-10 AFC Divisional round win vs. the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
Zac Taylor issues ‘apology’ to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used as motivation the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills before this weekend’s games were played.
NFL picks against the spread for all NFL Divisional Round games

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s down to the final eight teams competing for Super Bowl 57 with four games this weekend deciding the final four...
BetMGM Ohio turns $10 NFL bet into $200 bonus bets with touchdown

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is the only place to get this no-brainer NFL touchdown bonus. While most bettors are thinking about...
