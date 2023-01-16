‘The most amazing 30 seconds I’ve ever been a part of’: What they’re saying about the Bengals’ 24-17 win over the Ravens

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs
ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
How the Bengals advanced to the AFC title with a 27-10 win over the Bills: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around, and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs, on 23-of-36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
Chiefs open as 1-point favorites over defending champion Bengals in AFC Championship Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter which team won Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, a rematch was...
What underdog? Bengals defeat Bills in road warrior style, advance to AFC Championship: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
ORCHARD PARK, New York - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was right all along. He said this week that he never feels like an underdog. Call it confident, cocky or whatever you’d like, but he was and still is right. Burrow is the King of the North and is now...
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals 27-10 AFC Divisional round win vs. the Bills
How Jim Schwartz, potential free agents can help Browns defense: Ashley Bastock, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join...
Cincinnati’s offense plows through Buffalo in the snow: Bengals vs. Bills quick takes
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The snow-globe setting was the picturesque backdrop Buffalo fans hoped it would be. But the Bengals shook things up at Highmark Stadium with a blistering start and booked a return trip to the AFC Championship Game with a 27-10 victory on Sunday. The Bengals basically put...
Why the Bengals are primed for a divisional round upset vs. the Bills: Andrew Gillis prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was only a few days ago that the Bengals were up against the ropes with their season fading fast. Then defensive end Sam Hubbard took a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown and almost single-handedly lifted the Bengals to a wild card win over the Ravens. It was one of the shining moments in franchise history.
Zac Taylor issues ‘apology’ to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used as motivation the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills before this weekend’s games were played.
Damar Hamlin makes an appearance at Bills vs. Bengals AFC divisional round matchup
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Damar Hamlin made an appearance on an NFL sideline for the first time since his Week 17 injury caused the football world to collectively pause. He was seen riding in a golf cart pregame and was shown in a suite on the Bills jumbotron later on.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game: How to watch live for free (1/21/23)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner will advance to the AFC title game. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Watch AFC Divisional Playoff live for free (1/22/23)
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow and the Bengals head on the road for an AFC Divisional Playoff matchup on Sunday vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial).
Watch Joe Mixon extend the Bengals’ lead with a second half TD vs. the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- After the Bills made field goal early in the third quarter, the Bengals marched back downfield to score the first TD of the second half on a 1-yard Joe Mixon TD run. The Bengals have been able to lean on Mixon, who got to 80...
Former Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle: Bengals have ‘zero chance against Bills’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A former Pro Bowl safety who’s very familiar with the Bengals is downplaying their chances of winning this weekend in Buffalo. Eric Weddle, who spent 14 seasons playing for the Chargers, Ravens and Rams, took to national television to make a bold prediction about this weekend’s AFC divisional matchup between the Bills and Bengals.
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
NFL picks against the spread for all NFL Divisional Round games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s down to the final eight teams competing for Super Bowl 57 with four games this weekend deciding the final four...
