ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

MLK Day events planned across the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRW2D_0kG1pyQY00

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will host a series of events to acknowledge and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work and leadership during the Civil Rights Movement.

Below you’ll find several local events planned for Monday that celebrate his legacy.

Centerville-Washington Diversity Council’s 21st Annual MLK Breakfast

Peter Matthews is set to present the keynote address at the 21st annual MLK Breakfast. The topic will be “Where Do We Go From Here? (MLK and a Pandemic of Morals.)”

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 7:30 A.M.
  • Place: Golf Club at Yankee Trace
  • Price: $24.00

>>Greater Dayton RTA offering free bus rides on MLK Day

Dayton Public Schools’ MLK Day of Service

DPS will be holding a Day of Service event to benefit students. The drive-through donation event will collect collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, deodorant, ethnically diverse hair care products, lotion, washcloths, feminine hygiene products, and backpacks.

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M.
  • Place: Front parking area of David H. Ponitz CTC. off Washington St.

>>City of Dayton to hold events commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MLK Memorial March

A Memorial march will start at the Drew Health Center and end at Sinclair Community College. RTA will provide shuttles from 10:00 a.m. to noon starting at Perry Street in front of Building 12.

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 9:30 A.M.
  • Place:1323 W. Third Street/MLK Jr. Dayton

>>PHOTOS: Dayton celebrates MLK’s legacy with march

Huber Heights’s 4th Annual MLK Unity Walk and Program

Wayne High School will be hosting the fourth annual MLK Unity Walk for Huber Heights this morning. After the walk, an MLK Program will be held in the Performing Arts Center of Wayne High School

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 9:30 A.M. for Unity Walk, 11:00 A.M. for MLK Program
  • Place: Wayne High School at 5400 Chambersburg Rd.

University of Dayton’s MLK March and Ceremony

UD will hold a series of events including programs and opportunities for reflection, dialogue, and service. Starting at 9:30 a.m. faculty, staff and students will participate in the city of Dayton’s Martin Luther King Day march. Later in the morning, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m.

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 9:30 A.M., 11:45 A.M.
  • Place: Kennedy Union fountain at the University of Dayton

Miami University and Oxford Community’s MLK Diversity and Inclusion Speech

Officials including Miami University President and vice president for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion will speak at the event. The keynote speaker will be Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, a 1974 Western College for Women graduate and former president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 11:00 A.M.
  • Place: John Dolibois Rooms of the Shriver Center, off E. Spring St.

Fairborn’s MLK Unity Walk

The City of Fairborn is hosting a series of events the public can attend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning there will be a unity walk downtown. After the Unity Walk, an art and essay contest recognition will be held at Fairborn United Methodist Church.

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: Unity Walk 12:00 P.M., Art and Essay Contest 1:00 P.M.
  • Place: Beginning at Emanuel Ministries, 100 E. Main Street and ending at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad Street.

Lebanon’s 38th Annual MLK Day Celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Coalition of Lebanon will host the annual MLK Day Celebration at their church. This free event is open to the public and is designed to educate the community about Dr. King’s philosophy and to inspire unity. The theme this year will be “The Time Is Now - The time is always right to do what is right.”

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: 1:00 P.M. - 2:30 P.M.
  • Place: Sinclair Community College

MLK Youth Celebration

After the memorial march ends at Sinclair a Youth Celebration will be held at the College. Admission is free according to their website.

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 16
  • Time: TBD, this will happen after the MLK Memorial March ends
  • Place: Sinclair Community College

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyso.org

WYSO News Update: Medical cannabis expansion; Dayton's American Rescue Plan money

Your WYSO News Update for January 17, 2023, with Chris Welter:. Anthony Wayne building renovations should be coming soon - (Journal-News) Revitalization work on the Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton is set to begin in a few weeks. The $16 million project will turn the century-old building back into a 54-room hotel. The hotel will be called The Well House (by Hilton).
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

I Heart Ice Cream to open inside downtown Dayton bookstore

I Heart Ice Cream, a Thai-inspired rolled ice cream business, is opening a second location in Dayton. Liz Cortes, who owns the business with her husband, Danny, said they plan to open inside Rabbit Hole Books at 29 W. First Street on Feb. 2. Rabbit Hole Books, a secondhand bookstore...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Increased residential growth prompts changes for elementary schools in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Several town hall meetings are planned for Miamisburg City School community members over the next several weeks to discuss changes in elementary programming. Miamisburg City Schools have seven elementary schools with K-5 groupings, but this could soon change. These changes are due to the increased number of students within the district, according to a district spokesperson.
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood

El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

$14M healthy living project coming to west Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A $14 million construction project in west Dayton is anticipated to break into the area’s food desert. Dayton-based social services organization Homefull broke ground on the two-phase project’s first section earlier this month – at the intersection of US-35 and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Springfield City School District primed to get new health clinic

In Springfield, Ohio, the school district and city are teaming up to build a new health clinic. Many educators hope this new clinic will help their students who are struggling in poverty. “All of our students, Pre-K through 12 receive free breakfast and lunch, which really is a lifesaver,” explained...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

A chance to support local restaurants, a tribute to a Broadway icon, a regional premiere musical, and celebrating cats and dogs on the big screen are just some of the notable options around Dayton this weekend. Here are eight events to keep on your radar. Details: Attention foodies! The Miami...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miamisburg Schools holding town hall events

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miamisburg City School District will be holding a handful of town hall events for educational leaders to hear directly from the public. Miamisburg Schools are holding meetings to get community input and to share information and data regarding future programming ideas, according to the district’s website. The first town hall […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
dayton.com

The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023

With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Counseling practice opens location in Sidney

SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

Grab-and-go food market opens in downtown Dayton this week

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- After a successful soft launch in fall 2022, a grab-and-go community food market will see its grand opening later this week in downtown Dayton. District Market will feature a variety of foods from local entrepreneurs on a temporary leasing rotation intended to help entrepreneurs...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy