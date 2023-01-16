MLK Day events planned across the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will host a series of events to acknowledge and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work and leadership during the Civil Rights Movement.

Below you’ll find several local events planned for Monday that celebrate his legacy.

Centerville-Washington Diversity Council’s 21st Annual MLK Breakfast

Peter Matthews is set to present the keynote address at the 21st annual MLK Breakfast. The topic will be “Where Do We Go From Here? (MLK and a Pandemic of Morals.)”

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

7:30 A.M. Place: Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Dayton Public Schools’ MLK Day of Service

DPS will be holding a Day of Service event to benefit students. The drive-through donation event will collect collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, deodorant, ethnically diverse hair care products, lotion, washcloths, feminine hygiene products, and backpacks.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

8:00 A.M. - 4:00 P.M. Place: Front parking area of David H. Ponitz CTC. off Washington St.

MLK Memorial March

A Memorial march will start at the Drew Health Center and end at Sinclair Community College. RTA will provide shuttles from 10:00 a.m. to noon starting at Perry Street in front of Building 12.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

9:30 A.M. Place:1323 W. Third Street/MLK Jr. Dayton

Huber Heights’s 4th Annual MLK Unity Walk and Program

Wayne High School will be hosting the fourth annual MLK Unity Walk for Huber Heights this morning. After the walk, an MLK Program will be held in the Performing Arts Center of Wayne High School

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

9:30 A.M. for Unity Walk, 11:00 A.M. for MLK Program Place: Wayne High School at 5400 Chambersburg Rd.

University of Dayton’s MLK March and Ceremony

UD will hold a series of events including programs and opportunities for reflection, dialogue, and service. Starting at 9:30 a.m. faculty, staff and students will participate in the city of Dayton’s Martin Luther King Day march. Later in the morning, a wreath-laying ceremony will be held at 11:45 a.m.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

9:30 A.M., 11:45 A.M. Place: Kennedy Union fountain at the University of Dayton

Miami University and Oxford Community’s MLK Diversity and Inclusion Speech

Officials including Miami University President and vice president for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion will speak at the event. The keynote speaker will be Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, a 1974 Western College for Women graduate and former president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

11:00 A.M. Place: John Dolibois Rooms of the Shriver Center, off E. Spring St.

Fairborn’s MLK Unity Walk

The City of Fairborn is hosting a series of events the public can attend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday morning there will be a unity walk downtown. After the Unity Walk, an art and essay contest recognition will be held at Fairborn United Methodist Church.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

Unity Walk 12:00 P.M., Art and Essay Contest 1:00 P.M. Place: Beginning at Emanuel Ministries, 100 E. Main Street and ending at Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad Street.

Lebanon’s 38th Annual MLK Day Celebration

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Coalition of Lebanon will host the annual MLK Day Celebration at their church. This free event is open to the public and is designed to educate the community about Dr. King’s philosophy and to inspire unity. The theme this year will be “The Time Is Now - The time is always right to do what is right.”

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

1:00 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. Place: Sinclair Community College

MLK Youth Celebration

After the memorial march ends at Sinclair a Youth Celebration will be held at the College. Admission is free according to their website.

Date: Monday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 16

TBD, this will happen after the MLK Memorial March ends Place: Sinclair Community College

