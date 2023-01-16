Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited In Azure Gray: Photos
The 2023 Ford Super Duty was officially revealed back in September, and in the months that have passed since then, Ford Authority has spotted the new pickup out driving around sporting all sorts of colors, configurations, and trim levels. That list includes more than one finished in the top-level Limited trim, including an Azure Gray F-350, a Stone Gray F-350 with the FX4 Off-Road Package, and a Rapid Red F-450, to name just a few. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another version of the new pickup – a 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty Limited finished in Azure Gray.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Racked Up Over 200K Orders To Date
Following the reveal of the all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty back in September, consumer interest in the redesigned pickup exploded as the automaker secured a whopping 52,000 orders for that model in the first five days order banks were open. The tremendous demand for the new Super Duty continued through October, as that number grew to around 150k units by the end of that month, and it hasn’t slowed down much. In fact, The Blue Oval revealed in its most recent sales report that it had secured over 200,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty as of the end of December.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R Refresh Spotted For First Time
Back in September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. Then, in early December, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and just a couple of weeks later, a Lariat trimmed model was also seen driving around, clad in heavy camo. Earlier this month, Ford Authority spotted a refreshed pickup wearing far less camo, and now, we have our first sighting of a refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R, too.
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For EV Charging Coordination System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV charging coordination system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0414567. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of EV and charging-related patents in...
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
fordauthority.com
North American 2024 Ford Ranger Spotted Without Camo
While the next-generation Ford Ranger is already on sale in select international markets, the all-new mid-size pickup has yet to launch in the U.S. – though that is set to happen this year for the 2024 model year, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, Ford Authority has spotted a couple of 2024 Ford Ranger prototypes testing in America, including a SuperCrew and a model wearing a long bed. But while both of those models were wearing heavy camo, this newly-spotted 2024 Ford Ranger is completely uncovered, giving us our best look yet at the North American version of the new pickup.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Limo, Hearse Lineup Revealed For UK
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a hit across the globe, eating up market share in the EV segment with each passing month. In fact, Fordwich – the smallest town in Britain – was quite literally taken over by the Mach-E not too long after its launch a couple of years ago, and now, UK buyers have more choices than most when it comes to the types of configurations they can get their Blue Oval EV crossover in, thanks to a company called Coleman Milne, which manufactures limousines and hearses.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Plant In Virginia Would Have Created 2,500 Jobs
As Ford attempts to vastly ramp up its EV production amid various supply chain issues and concerns over the sourcing of the raw materials that go into the batteries that power those vehicles, the automaker is leaning on multiple suppliers from across the globe. One of those suppliers is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese company that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV plant that would have created 2,500 jobs, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier Spotted With Production Body
Ford is in the midst of launching a host of new products in Europe, completely overhauling its van lineup in the process. In addition to the all-electric E-Transit, E-Tourneo Custom, and E-Transit Custom, FoMoCo also revealed the all-new 2022 Tourneo Connect in October 2021, though that particular model is just a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy with the same drivetrain options and output, albeit renamed to fit within the Blue Oval family. Now, Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier – a model that slots below the Tourneo Connect in the automaker’s European van lineup – driving around wearing a production body.
Carscoops
Mid-Engine S650 Mustang Render Imagines Slick Fictional C8 Corvette Rival
This story contains independent illustrations that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The Chevy Corvette’s switch to a mid-engine layout was supposedly because the limits of front-engine performance had been reached. But what if Ford had run into that same stopping point with the Mustang? This rendering by TheSketchMonkey imagines exactly that: an S650 Mustang that has gone mid-engine in the name of performance.
fordauthority.com
Ford Expedition 5.4L V8 Engine Sludge Looks Grisly: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel FordTechMakuloco has churned out a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including many that focus on the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L Triton V8, its valve cover issues, ticking noises, problems caused by remanufactured motors, and the importance of using the right spark plugs in that particular engine. Now, Makuloco is back with another video, this time going over some nasty sludge that he found in the 5.4L powerplant present in a customer’s Ford Expedition.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
If winning EV of the Year is akin to taking home the Grammy for Best Album in a given genre, then nabbing a 10Best award is like walking away with Album of the Year. The former celebrates the winner's place among its peers, while the latter honors a recipient's performance across the greater industry.
fordmuscle.com
How My Supercharged Small-Block Was Destroyed
Some of you may recall my previous article that detailed out the problems of tuning an engine equipped with an inexpensive set of injectors. While it wasn’t I who blessed my engine with these pentles of pain, but rather a previous owner, it was the experienced tuner who at one point thought a flat-rate fee would be a great idea and my mental state that would be taking a major hit. You see, Part 2 was scheduled to be the triumphant return of my supercharged small-block, but as fate would have it, the damage from Part 1 was not quite over. We learned shortly after pulling the first set of injectors for testing that the injectors were indeed faulty. However, we had no idea the wrath these injectors had already reaped upon my engine.
lsxmag.com
How Its Made: Holley Shows Us How Its Carburetors Are Assembled
Electronic fuel injection (EFI) has gone from being rare to being widely used as a form of induction for high-performance vehicles. While you see more EFI on vehicles, there’s still plenty rocking a carburetor of some kind. In this video, Jeremy Stoermer takes us on a journey to Bowling Green, Kentucky to see how Holley carburetors are built.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Among Car And Driver’s 10Best For 2023
Since its rebirth a couple of years ago, the Ford Bronco has been a hot entity not only among those looking for a rugged, capable, open-air SUV, but also critics, who have been quick to bestow it with all sorts of positive reviews, awards, and various other types of accolades. That list includes honors such as an IF Design Gold Award from the IF International Forum Design GmbH, a five-year cost to own award from Kelley Blue Book, and 2022 North American SUV of the Year. Now, praise for the Ford Bronco continues to roll in, as that model has landed on Car and Driver‘s 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for 2023.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape Sales Place Tenth In Segment In Q4 2022
Ford Escape sales decreased in the United States, Canada and Colombia, while increasing in Argentina and Mexico during Q4 2022. Note that the Escape is sold as the Kuga in various international markets. Ford Escape Sales - Q4 2022 - United States. In the United States, Ford Escape deliveries totaled...
