Read full article on original website
Related
THE CRYPTO CULLING: Thousands of employees are getting the axe as companies face plunging valuations, scandals, and legal turmoil
Several major crypto companies announced layoffs in 2023, while others are facing charges from the SEC as crypto winter shows no signs of thawing yet.
theblock.co
3 biggest crypto stories to look for this coming week: where will Bitcoin's price head next?
The Block looks ahead to some of the biggest crypto stories of the coming week. We're two weeks into 2023, and the crypto news cycle shows no signs of slowing down. Heading into the new week, some of the month's major headlines continue to develop. There's the drama around crypto...
binbits.com
Binance launches off-exchange settlement solution
Popular crypto exchange, Binance has through its custody, officially launched an off-exchange settlement solution. The exchange’s custody announced the development in a Monday blog post. According to the regulated and compliant institutional digital asset custodian, the solution emanated to allow institutions access trading and investment products within the Binance ecosystem without having to post collateral directly on the exchange.
Bitcoin Is On the Rise as Bulls Return
The prices of the most popular cryptocurrency have been on an upward slope for several days now.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Notable Exception As DOGE Outlives 91% of Cryptocurrencies Created in 2014: New Research
New research highlights that meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) is outliving the majority of other crypto assets created in 2014. According to a new study by crypto-focused site CoinKickoff, 91% of digital assets created in 2014 are now defunct due to a lack of interest. However, the research notes that DOGE...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
CNBC
$1.4 trillion wipeout hits crypto industry at Davos — except for a lone flashy orange bitcoin car
Over the past few years, the Davos Promenade at the World Economic Forum has been packed with crypto companies taking over stores and cafes. But 2022's near $1.4 trillion market wipeout has been reflected in the makeup of the Promenade in 2023, with far fewer crypto firms on display. Crypto...
money.com
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
What will U.S. house prices look like in 2023?
Amid peaking prices due to inflation and murmurs of an upcoming recession, you might be wondering: What's up with the housing market for 2023? Mortgage rates started to decline in the final weeks of 2022, and demand for housing is similarly expected to fall in the new year. Price growth is also expected to cool — though by how much remains unclear. Whether you're a hopeful buyer or seller in 2023, or just someone who likes to keep tabs on the housing market, here's a closer look at what to expect this year. Where are housing prices headed in 2023? Expect to...
hunker.com
Here's What 5 Real Estate Pros Say Will Happen in the 2023 Housing Market
Anyone hoping to buy or sell a home in the new year likely has a lot of trepidation over what 2023 will bring. By and large, 2022 brought many changes to the real estate market, including changing property values and rapidly rising interest rates, which makes it hard to imagine what we could possibly see in 2023. While nobody can truly know what will happen in the world of real estate now that 2022 is finally in our rear-view mirror, there are some people who have a pretty good idea of what's to come.
3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year
Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
Car makers like Ford and GM are increasing loan payments, while some rivals are keeping costs down
It's a good time to consider Subaru, Toyota, and Kia, and perhaps hold off on that new Chevy or Ford due to car loan cost increases.
Elon Musk has to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion debt he took on to buy Twitter – and the company's dire financial situation means it faces risks including bankruptcy
The first debt repayment for Musk's Twitter takeover could be due as early as this month, according to the Financial Times.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
Wall Street has turned a blind eye to the potential for deflation over the next year - and it's the one thing that could surprise investors in 2023
Deflation rather than inflation could be the biggest surprise for Wall Street over the next year. Inflation has been cooling since June, and Fundstrat's Tom Lee noted that 59% of CPI components are now in deflation mode. "Many of the major headwinds are leaving, opening the door for much lower...
AOL Corp
Tax Update: IRS Delays $600 Reporting Threshold for Venmo, PayPal and Third-Party Payment Apps
In what will be great news before the end of the year for small business owners and millions of Americans, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced it would delay the implementation of the tax reporting change for payments apps such as Venmo and PayPal. In turn, for this tax season,...
3 Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore in 2023
With rising recession concerns and the Fed expected to continue with its rate hikes, the stock market is projected to remain highly volatile in the near term. While the market...
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
Anthony Scaramucci Injects Cash Into New Crypto Project Run by Former FTX.US President
Scaramucci is a vocal proponent of crypto.
CNBC
Scaramucci sees bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 years as market hopes for bull run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
Comments / 0