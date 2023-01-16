Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Lincoln Aviator spy shots
The Lincoln Aviator will soon receive its first major update since the current generation of the mid-size luxury SUV went on sale for the 2020 model year. A prototype for the updated version has been spotted ahead of a likely debut late this year or early next, most likely as a 2024 model year.
gmauthority.com
GMC Sierra HD Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In January 2023
For January 2023, a GMC Sierra HD discount continues offering low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 GMC Sierra HD and 2023 GMC Sierra HD, in both 2500 HD and 3500 HD configurations. However, as before, no other incentives are available this month. GMC Sierra HD Incentives.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Aviator PHEV Ranked 36th In American Made Index
The Kogod School of Business recently released its 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. The Lincoln Corsair topped those rankings for 2022, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco (with the 10-speed automatic) weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the Ford Mustang (with the 10-speed automatic) and Ford Expedition came in 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator, the Lincoln Navigator came in 16th place, Bronco models equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission ranked 18th, and the Mustang GT with a manual gearbox came in 22nd place. As for the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, that particular model fell behind its regular gas-powered counterpart in 36th place out of 100 models.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds
What are the midsized best three-SUVs according to the experts at Edmunds? The post 5 Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs According to Edmunds appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the Toyota Camry Last Longer Than the Honda Accord?
The Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, and Toyota Avalon are some of the longest-lasting cars on the road. Moreover, the Accord and Camry are comparable in lifespan. The post Does the Toyota Camry Last Longer Than the Honda Accord? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For EV Charging Coordination System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an EV charging coordination system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0414567. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of EV and charging-related patents in...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Sales Outperformed By Dodge Challenger In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford Mustang sales saw The Blue Oval’s pony car slip to second place during the 2022 calendar year, trailing behind the Dodge Challenger but remaining solidly ahead of the Chevy Camaro. During 2022, Ford Mustang sales decreased nine percent, with 47,566 units. Comparatively, the Dodge Challenger saw its sales...
Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today
Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
fordauthority.com
Ford Motor Company ATP Up 12 Percent In 2022
Though inventory has improved and sales have somewhat cooled off in recent months, new vehicle average transaction pricing (ATP) continues to climb on a nearly monthly basis, setting multiple records in the process. In December 2022, Ford’s ATP – as a brand – rose by 3.3 percent month-over-month, Lincoln pricing increased by 1.2 percent, and Ford Motor Company as a whole grew by 3.2 percent. That trend is nothing new, however, and in fact, Ford Motor Company ATP jumped by a whopping 11.6 percent year-over-year to close out 2022, according to data from Cox Automotive.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Plant In Virginia Would Have Created 2,500 Jobs
As Ford attempts to vastly ramp up its EV production amid various supply chain issues and concerns over the sourcing of the raw materials that go into the batteries that power those vehicles, the automaker is leaning on multiple suppliers from across the globe. One of those suppliers is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese company that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV plant that would have created 2,500 jobs, according to the Richmond-Times Dispatch.
Hyundai Makes the Best Used SUV for the Money
Hyundai has been pumping out reliable cars for years now. A new study confirmed as much when it named the Santa Fe the best value used SUV. The post Hyundai Makes the Best Used SUV for the Money appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
New Ford Fund Partnership Created To Address Tech Shortage
As it shifts toward electrification, Ford has invested heavily in training the future technicians that will work on those types of vehicles, introducing adding EV training at the Universal Technician Institute (UTI) and three new Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) programs at select community colleges and technical schools across the nation, which have attracted tremendous interest from prospective students thus far. Now, those efforts continue, as a new Ford Fund partnership has been created that aims to address an overall shortage of technicians in the automotive industry at the moment.
torquenews.com
5 Common Home EV Charger Installation Mistakes To Avoid
New to the electric vehicle club? If you are about to install an electric vehicle charger, there are a few things you can do to avoid problems. Electric vehicles are fantastic. They drive better than conventional vehicles and emit no tailpipe emissions. They might even save you money compared to a conventionally-powered vehicle. There are many more pluses, but based on our testing, some negatives as well. Many of the negatives revolve around keeping the vehicle charged. The very best way to avoid many of the headaches so many EV owners struggle with is to have your own Level 2 home electric vehicle charger.
Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy a Buick
Are you in the market for a luxury SUV or crossover? Do you not care about the badge in the front of the car? If so, it could be a great time to buy a Buick. Here is why. The post Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy a Buick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
lifetrixcorner.com
What Type of Outboard Motor is Best for My Boat?
An engine is a crucial part of a boat. It’s the component that gets the boat always moving. Depending on the type and make of the boat depend on how powerful the motor is. Some boats are built to be leisurely driven while others are meant to go fast on the water. Each person wants their own thing and that’s the beauty of having all these different options. There are different marine engine and propulsion systems in the market now and they include outboard, inboard, jet drive, and sterndrive.
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford Transit Courier Spotted With Production Body
Ford is in the midst of launching a host of new products in Europe, completely overhauling its van lineup in the process. In addition to the all-electric E-Transit, E-Tourneo Custom, and E-Transit Custom, FoMoCo also revealed the all-new 2022 Tourneo Connect in October 2021, though that particular model is just a rebadged Volkswagen Caddy with the same drivetrain options and output, albeit renamed to fit within the Blue Oval family. Now, Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Ford Transit Courier – a model that slots below the Tourneo Connect in the automaker’s European van lineup – driving around wearing a production body.
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EVs For Europe May Ditch VW MEB Platform
Ford and Volkswagen first announced an alliance between the two automakers back in 2019, which aims to mitigate the cost of new vehicle development by sharing those expenses, along with platforms, powerplants, and entire vehicles. The first fruits of that effort – as well as a strategic partnership announced roughly one year later – are a handful of rebadged products, such as the next-generation Ford Transit Connect, which will live on in Europe as a VW model with Blue Oval badging, while a pair of new Ford EVs are slated to launch in Europe in the next year or so riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. However, future Ford EVs in Europe may not follow suit, according to Financial Times.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Segment Share Larger Than Most Rivals Through 2022
With supply chain issues continuing to plague automotive production as a whole, Ford Motor Company sales declined 2.18 percent in 2022, but it wasn’t all bad news for The Blue Oval last year. In fact, Ford EV sales hit a record 61,575 units in 2022, which helped the automaker top all of its competitors, save for the segment-leading Tesla. Now, new data from Cox Automotive shows that Ford EV segment share has also grown to the point where it was larger than almost of the automaker’s rivals last year, too.
