The Kogod School of Business recently released its 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. The Lincoln Corsair topped those rankings for 2022, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco (with the 10-speed automatic) weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the Ford Mustang (with the 10-speed automatic) and Ford Expedition came in 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator, the Lincoln Navigator came in 16th place, Bronco models equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission ranked 18th, and the Mustang GT with a manual gearbox came in 22nd place. As for the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, that particular model fell behind its regular gas-powered counterpart in 36th place out of 100 models.

