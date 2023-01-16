ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

OutThere Colorado

Colorado resort issues warning about deadly on-mountain risk

While lots of snow tends to be a reason to rejoice in the slopesport community, too much snow can create deadly hazards. Avalanches are one obvious and well-known risk, though this tends to be thoroughly mitigated on resorts around the state of Colorado. That being said, another major risk that doesn't get talked about much can also lurk.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years

Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

CPW designates two new 'Gold Medal' stretches of water, home to elite fishing

Two new 'Gold Medal' waters have been designated in Colorado, an honor bestowed to only the most elite trout fisheries in the state. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, sections of Gunnison and Taylor Rivers are the state's newest Gold Medal trout fisheries. The nod follows years of consideration and conservation work for these central Colorado spots.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado

Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

This Montrose Home is Why You Want to Live at Bear Creek

Living in Montrose, you've no doubt heard someone mention the Bear Creek subdivision. In my experience, it's always been mentioned in a fashion that indicated this was a very in-demand place to live. Taking a look at this listing on Realtor.com, it's not hard to see why that would be. This house on Cement Creek Ave looks like the mold from which every classic, suburban style was made.
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

