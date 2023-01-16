Another atmospheric river lashes California, renewing flooding concerns in state where storms have left at least 19 dead

Read full article on original website
Cajun dance hall Whiskey River Landing engulfed in flames, destroyed
Breaking news coming out of Henderson in Saint Martin Parish. That's where there's word of a big fire Wednesday night at Whiskey River Landing. The iconic venue is not currently in operation. It shut down in 2018. When firefighters arrived, they found the venue consumed by flames. There's no report...
More than a third of Louisiana's kids are obese -- Better Health with Dr. Jon Lipre
Medical Editor Dr. Jon Lipre talks with Ryan Hennessy about how children growth charts have had to be changed to accommodate larger children. Louisiana is one of the worst for childhood obesity with Mississippi ranking the worst in the country.
Seeking murder convictions in St. Landry Parish
St. Landry Parish, La(KADN)- In St. Landry Parish, a rise in killings is making that rural area as deadly per capita as some major cities. The rapid violent crime increase poses a challenge for police and prosecutors to get justice for the murder victims and their families. "My child's life...
