Tennessee State

via.news

FibroGen Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 31.89% in 21 sessions from $14.5 at 2022-12-15, to $19.13 at 14:44 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
via.news

QuantumScape Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with QuantumScape (QS) rising 9% to $8.30 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.37% to $15,918.37. QuantumScape’s last close was $8.30, 80.73% below its 52-week high of $43.08. About QuantumScape. QuantumScape Corporation is a company in development. It focuses on developing and...
via.news

Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 23.38% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-12-30, to $3.43 at 13:14 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.71, 18.37% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Ambev (ABEV) sliding 1.09% to $2.71. NYSE rose 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
via.news

QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
via.news

Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
via.news

Baidu Stock Jumps By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose by a staggering 21.51% in 10 sessions from $114.38 at 2022-12-30, to $138.98 at 10:42 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Baidu’s...
Benzinga

Microsoft Cuts Jobs, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Microsoft Corp MSFT announced a workforce reduction of roughly 10,000 employees amid lease consolidation, which will result in a $1.2 billion charge in Q2. Microsoft said it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
Benzinga

Semafor Weighs Options To Buy Out Disgraced FTX Founder's Interest: Report

FTX (FTT/USD) cryptocurrency exchange founder Bankman-Fried contributed more than a third of the $25 million in initial funding for the venture launched by Justin Smith, the former Bloomberg Media chief executive, and Ben Smith, the ex-New York Times columnist. Citing Smith, Financial Times reported that the structure of Semafor's pre-seed...

