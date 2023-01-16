Read full article on original website
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP), The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 21.22% in 5 sessions from $16.4 at 21.22, to $19.88 at 22:17 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences jumping 12.73% to $0.43 on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 0.14% to $11,095.11, after five successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today.
FibroGen Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose by a staggering 31.89% in 21 sessions from $14.5 at 2022-12-15, to $19.13 at 14:44 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
QuantumScape Stock Up Momentum With A 9% Rise On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with QuantumScape (QS) rising 9% to $8.30 on Monday while NYSE jumped 0.37% to $15,918.37. QuantumScape’s last close was $8.30, 80.73% below its 52-week high of $43.08. About QuantumScape. QuantumScape Corporation is a company in development. It focuses on developing and...
Canaan And Global X AI On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Canaan, Marathon, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 23% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 23.38% in 10 sessions from $2.78 at 2022-12-30, to $3.43 at 13:14 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Ambev Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than two hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 4.43% down. Ambev’s last close was $2.71, 18.37% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE ended with Ambev (ABEV) sliding 1.09% to $2.71. NYSE rose 0.37% to $15,918.37,...
Alimera Sciences And SmileDirectClub On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Alimera Sciences, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Sphere 3D Corp.. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST)
DraftKings Stock Up Momentum With A 23% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) jumped by a staggering 23.88% in 10 sessions from $11.39 at 2022-12-30, to $14.11 at 22:28 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Sorrento Therapeutics Already 7% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 7.08% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.13, 75.06% under its 52-week high of $4.53. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) dropping 5.04% to $1.13. NASDAQ rose...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.11% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,396.60. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. The S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index is up over...
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Heico Corporation Is Down By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Heico Corporation‘s pre-market value is already 6.15% down. Heico Corporation’s last close was $165.46, 0.2% below its 52-week high of $165.79. The last session, NYSE finished with Heico Corporation (HEI) rising 0.13% to $165.46. NYSE slid...
Baidu Stock Jumps By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose by a staggering 21.51% in 10 sessions from $114.38 at 2022-12-30, to $138.98 at 10:42 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Baidu’s...
Microsoft Cuts Jobs, Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts
Microsoft Corp MSFT announced a workforce reduction of roughly 10,000 employees amid lease consolidation, which will result in a $1.2 billion charge in Q2. Microsoft said it will take a series of actions to reinforce its business in response to macro conditions and changing customer priorities. The plans include a workforce reduction and changes to the company's hardware portfolio, as well as lease consolidation.
Semafor Weighs Options To Buy Out Disgraced FTX Founder's Interest: Report
FTX (FTT/USD) cryptocurrency exchange founder Bankman-Fried contributed more than a third of the $25 million in initial funding for the venture launched by Justin Smith, the former Bloomberg Media chief executive, and Ben Smith, the ex-New York Times columnist. Citing Smith, Financial Times reported that the structure of Semafor's pre-seed...
