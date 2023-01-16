(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and. ‘s pre-market value is already 4.82% down. ‘s last close was $3.11, 91.73% below its 52-week high of $37.60. (MTTR) dropping 2.51% to $3.11. NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat positive trend exchanging session.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO