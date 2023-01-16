Read full article on original website
EUR/CHF Up Momentum With A 1% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.89% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Monday, 16 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $1.00. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.215% up from its 52-week low and 5.617% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.98% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Corn (ZC) is $679.75. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 140348, 30.97% above its average volume of 107158.61. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Jumps By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.88% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,180.55. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.97% up from its 52-week low and 4.6% down from its 52-week high.
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 3.11% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 16 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,353.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are a regular investor, you will know...
Platinum Futures Bearish Momentum With A 3% Drop In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:53 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,046.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 23272, 99.99% below its average volume of 11915517005.83. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
S&P 500 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 3.01% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,009.21. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 381741571, 83.3% below its average volume of 2286600165.76. About S&P 500’s yearly highs...
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Novavax Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) jumped by a staggering 29.42% in 10 sessions from $9.79 at 2023-01-03, to $12.67 at 14:58 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Copper Futures Rises By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 10.83% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, Copper (HG) is $4.24. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 110606, 99.99% below its average volume of 15321274178.97. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
NYSE FANG Slides By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 10.05% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,862.02. About NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.78% up from its 52-week low and 0.28% down from its 52-week high.
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 21.22% in 5 sessions from $16.4 at 21.22, to $19.88 at 22:17 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Interactive Brokers Group And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), Progyny (PGNY), Halliburton Company (HAL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Matterport Already 4% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and. ‘s pre-market value is already 4.82% down. ‘s last close was $3.11, 91.73% below its 52-week high of $37.60. (MTTR) dropping 2.51% to $3.11. NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat positive trend exchanging session.
Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Riot Blockchain Is Up By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Riot Blockchain‘s pre-market value is already 9.3% up. Riot Blockchain’s last close was $6.02, 74.56% under its 52-week high of $23.66. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Riot Blockchain (RIOT) dropping 2.11% to $6.02. NASDAQ rose...
Flex Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Flex‘s pre-market value is already 4.33% up. Flex’s last close was $24.03, 0.21% under its 52-week high of $24.08. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Flex (FLEX) rising 2.47% to $24.03. NASDAQ rose 0.71% to $11,079.16,...
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences jumping 12.73% to $0.43 on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 0.14% to $11,095.11, after five successive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat up trend trading session today.
