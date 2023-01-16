Read full article on original website
EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.94% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.271% up from its 52-week low and 6.456% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 3.11% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 16 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,353.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are a regular investor, you will know...
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 21.22% in 5 sessions from $16.4 at 21.22, to $19.88 at 22:17 EST on Monday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,408.27. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.66% up from its 52-week low and 14.54% down from its 52-week high.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CBOE Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.40. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 50.18% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Copper Futures Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, Copper (HG) is $4.13. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 47439, 99.99% below its average volume of 15394116627.11. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
CBOE Up By 5% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.84% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.93. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.66% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.01 and 2.68% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.41.
Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
Identiv Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) jumped by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $7.39 at 15.02, to $8.50 at 19:27 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Canaan And Global X AI On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Canaan, Marathon, and Riot Blockchain. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated (EST)
Biolase And Clean Diesel Technologies On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Wednesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Biolase, Gyrodyne, and Cadiz. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Biolase (BIOL) 0.51 14.61% 2023-01-17...
New York Community Bancorp And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), Crown Castle International (CCI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher...
