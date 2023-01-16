ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

EUR/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.94% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 0.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.271% up from its 52-week low and 6.456% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Up By 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 3.11% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Monday, 16 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,353.60. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you are a regular investor, you will know...
via.news

Novavax Stock Went Down By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by a staggering 30.53% in 21 sessions from $17.23 at 2022-12-14, to $11.97 at 13:03 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. Novavax’s...
MARYLAND STATE
via.news

HANG SENG INDEX Bullish By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 10.53% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,408.27. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 46.66% up from its 52-week low and 14.54% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped by a staggering 31.04% in 21 sessions from $5.7 to $7.47 at 14:52 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 0.82% to $15,752.91, following the last session’s downward trend. QuantumScape’s last close...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

FuelCell Energy Stock Over 28% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose by a staggering 28.57% in 10 sessions from $2.66 at 2023-01-03, to $3.42 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 1.08% to $10,975.39, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CONNECTICUT STATE
via.news

CBOE Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 8.23% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:09 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.40. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.72% up from its 52-week low and 50.18% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

Copper Futures Up By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 8.1% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:51 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, Copper (HG) is $4.13. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 47439, 99.99% below its average volume of 15394116627.11. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

USD/CNH Falls By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.37% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:06 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.77. USD/CNH’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0.438% up from its 52-week low and 0.306% down from its 52-week high. Previous days news...
via.news

CBOE Up By 5% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 5.84% for the last session’s close. At 04:10 EST on Tuesday, 17 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.93. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.66% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.01 and 2.68% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.41.
via.news

Futu Holdings Stock Bullish Momentum With A 20% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) rose by a staggering 20.88% in 10 sessions from $41.24 at 2023-01-04, to $49.85 at 15:13 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.86% to $11,000.23, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

NASDAQ 100 Jumps By 7% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 7.58% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,686.08. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 180591574, 94.17% below its average volume of 3099520661.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
via.news

Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Identiv Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) jumped by a staggering 15.02% in 5 sessions from $7.39 at 15.02, to $8.50 at 19:27 EST on Monday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.71% to $11,079.16, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) slid 9.52% to $5.70 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.87% to $10,998.61, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Atrion Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) rose 9.3% to $691.02 at 13:27 EST on Tuesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.21% to $11,055.81, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
TEXAS STATE

