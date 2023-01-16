ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Karen Mccabe
2d ago

MSM Main Stream Misinformationalists HUNTER BIDEN is JOE BIDEN'S SON!! BEFORE Joe Biden spouts about ANYONE else's child/children "HE" Joe Biden should put PARENTAL CONTROL on "HIS" CHILD HUNTER BIDEN!!

MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
TheWrap

‘January 6th’ Trailer: New Doc Shows Pelosi, Cheney and Other Members of Congress Reliving Capitol Attack (Video)

“January 6th” invites viewers to experience an up-close look at the historic 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. The trailer for discovery+’s new documentary features interviews with members of Congress as well as exclusive accounts from police officers, first responders and those on the frontlines of the Jan. 6 attack for an in-depth, personal documentation of that day like we’ve never seen before.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.

Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CBS Minnesota

Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
