IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone – Activision Sends a Care Package to Twitch Streamer After He Dislocated His Knee While Raging on the Game
Battle Royale titles can be rage-inducing, and none have made players more aggressive than Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone franchise. 1v1 battles have caused many players to throw their peripherals around their room in anger, while Gulag fights have caused more broken monitors and desktops than most people think. But, for the most part, the game hasn't really caused any physical harm to the player themselves, until quite recently, when a Twitch streamer somehow dislocated their knee.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Rumor Says Player Counts are Dropping
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 just launched last November, but it seems the game might be failing to maintain player interest. Sources for CharlieIntel say that these drop-offs have been "at a higher rate than expected." What that might mean for Activision's plans for the game remains to be seen. While CharlieIntel is a reliable source for Call of Duty info, readers should take this all with a grain of salt, as we cannot speak to the veracity of these sources. Still, it will be interesting to see if this leads to a bigger push for better and more interesting content!
NME
Amazon responds after ‘Lost Ark’ players were banned for not playing the game
Amazon Game Studios has responded after a wave of Lost Ark players were banned for not playing the game in recent months. Over the weekend (January 15) mods on the official Lost Ark subreddit shared a post that said “We’re getting a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months, claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.”
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Now Play Controversial Game for Free
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play one of the most controversial games of the previous console generation -- the PS4 generation -- for free, or at least some PS Plus subscribers can. As you may know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. This new free game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers, the middle and most expensive tiers, respectively. If you're subscribed to Essential, the basic and standard tier, you're out of luck. Or maybe not, because the game in question isn't liked by everyone.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
GTA 6 announcement trailer leaked ahead of official reveal
Grand Theft Auto VI is on the way - that much we know. What remains a mystery is exactly when it’s coming, and it sure does feel like we’ve been waiting forever. When a full reveal does arrive, I truly think it’ll have the power to break the internet - and according to one insider, that day could be very soon.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Age of Empires 2 finally comes to Xbox and Cloud Gaming in January
Xbox finally announced that the esteemed strategy civilization builder, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, is finally coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.
CDL Major 2 Twitch Drops: How to Claim
The Call of Duty League returns today for Major 2 qualifiers, and viewers can expect new Twitch drops as the stage gets underway. After a short break, the 12 CDL teams are back in action to determine their seeding for the Boston Major. With multiple teams sporting new rosters, like OpTic Texas, London Royal Ravens, and Los Angeles Guerrillas, fans are in for a lot of entertaining matches, as well as some free rewards.
HHW Gaming Presents 15 Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2023
2023 is stacked, thanks mainly to games that were supposed to drop in 2022 having their wigs pushed back. The post HHW Gaming Presents 15 Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired. The post HHW Gaming Presents 15 Games We Can’t Wait To Play In 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
BBC
Gamers say goodbye to Google's Stadia as platform shuts
Google will shut down its Stadia cloud-gaming service in the UK on Thursday, as it issues refunds to gamers. Stadia was touted as a "Netflix for games" when it launched, in November 2019, allowing players to stream games online without a PC or console. The service will be inaccessible after...
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Get Second Free Game of 2023
Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have a new "free" game to enjoy, courtesy of Games With Gold and its offering for January. At the start of the month, the first free game with Games With Gold for 2023 was made available. This game is still available to download for free until the end of the month, and now it's been joined by the second free game with Games With Gold so far this year. Unlike the first game, this one will be free to download until the middle of next month, aka February 15.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
bleedingcool.com
Call Of Duty: Mobile Launches New Season One For 2023
Its a brand new year, and with it comes a brand new set of seasons for Call Of Duty: Mobile, starring with a "Reawakening." Activision will launch a new cycle of seasons for Call Of Duty: Mobile for 2023, with the first one starting on Wednesday. The first season will celebrate the Lunar New Year as we enter the Year Of The Rabbit with a whole new theme of "Reawakening," complete with new gear to get, new maps to explore, new modes to fight in, and so much more. We got the details for you below and a new trailer, as you can find more refined info on the game's website. The new season will launch on January 18th, 2023.
