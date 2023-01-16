Read full article on original website
MLive.com
DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings
Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
MLive.com
Saline’s Jonathan Sanderson making case for best high school basketball freshman in Michigan
SALINE – Michael Marek is convinced there is not a better freshman boys basketball player in the state of Michigan than Jonathan Sanderson. While there could be some bias as the Saline boys basketball coach, Sanderson has hit the ground running with the Hornets and is making a strong case to prove Marek correct.
wkar.org
Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
thesalinepost.com
HOCKEY: 11 Hornets Enjoying the Hockey Season With Washtenaw United
Sydney Clark will always remember the conversation she had with a senior resident of Mill Pond Manor a few years ago. “She was so excited when she heard I played ice hockey,” recalls the Saline High Sophomore. “She told me that she always wanted to play ice hockey, but couldn’t.”
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
MLive.com
Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16
The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
HometownLife.com
Northville Downs submits plans for new horse racing facility in Plymouth Township
Harness racing could be coming to Plymouth Township. Representatives from Northville Downs this week submitted a proposal to build a new operation in northwest Plymouth Township, just a few miles from the current location at Seven Mile and Sheldon Road in Northville. The current Northville Downs site was sold in...
Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
Ann Arbor grocery store with items made from plastic opening to public
A grocery store that features thousands of products made entirely of discarded plastic opens to the public on Tuesday.
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years
Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
thesalinepost.com
Drunk Driving Suspected in Fatal Crash at Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile Roundabout
James Howard, 69, of Toledo, Ohio, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police was dispatched to the crash around 6 a.m. According to the Michigan State Police, the investigation showed Howard drove his Ford F-150 pickup truck...
This 1 Bedroom Boat House in Bloomfield Hills Will Set You Back $4.9M
They say you get what you pay for, but in this case, we expected more. Now, we totally get that location is everything and uniqueness adds to the mix, but for $4.9M you would expect a little more. If this was New York City, paying $4.9M for a 1 bedroom...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap
Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
