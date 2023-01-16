ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

MLive.com

DCC Super Duals shake up Week 6 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

Four of the state’s top teams converged on Detroit Catholic Central Saturday for the DCC Super Duals, where the Shamrocks hosted championship contenders Davison, Lowell and Dundee, in addition to several out-of-state powers. At the end of the day, DCC defeated Lowell, 44-11, while Dundee defeated Davison, 67-9, in...
DETROIT, MI
wkar.org

Jim Harbaugh decides to return to Michigan football...but is all well in Ann Arbor?; Tom Izzo pre-Rutgers press conference | Positive news concerning forward Malik Hall | Current Sports | Jan. 18, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the decision of Jim Harbaugh to stay as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football program for 2023. Why did it take so long and is it just a matter of time before he takes a head coaching job back in the NFL? And are things well with Harbaugh and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel? Also, MSU men's basketball coach Tom Izzo discuss the Spartans upcoming home matchup against Rutgers, providing a positive health update for forward Malik Hall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

HOCKEY: 11 Hornets Enjoying the Hockey Season With Washtenaw United

Sydney Clark will always remember the conversation she had with a senior resident of Mill Pond Manor a few years ago. “She was so excited when she heard I played ice hockey,” recalls the Saline High Sophomore. “She told me that she always wanted to play ice hockey, but couldn’t.”
SALINE, MI
MLive.com

Associated Press high school boys basketball state rankings for Jan. 16

The Top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school boys basketball poll for the week of Jan. 16, 2023, with records in parentheses, total points, and first-place votes in brackets. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Jackson school board meeting gets physical after controversial Tweet

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – More than a hundred people packed Tuesday’s Jackson Public SchoolsBoard of Education meeting where some were calling for the removal of board member Kesha Hamilton. Others supported Hamilton and her tweet that she wrote back in December that called the concept of whiteness “evil” It was first reported by our media […]
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

Popular Detroit TV Icon Paul Gross Retires After 40+ Years

Meteorologists around Michigan always have their work cut out for them. Our weather is unpredictable, and people blame you if something changes (not realizing it's a forecast). In serious situations, it's their familiar face that makes the unpredictability safer for us, too. After 40 years, Detroit's WDIV-TV 4 is saying goodbye to one of their most familiar faces.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap

Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

