Lucky loser Michael Mmoh continues unlikely run in Melbourne
Just more than 48 hours ago, Michael Mmoh had his bags packed and was preparing to fly back to the United States. Now he's set to pocket $156,775 after advancing to the third round of the Australian Open by upsetting No. 12 seed Alexander Zverev.
WWLP 22News
Ex-Fox execs go on trial in soccer TV rights bribery case
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former Fox executives went on trial Tuesday, accused of bribing South American soccer officials for TV rights to one of the continent’s biggest annual tournaments and using information gathered in the process to help the network’s winning World Cup broadcast bid. It’s the latest case to go to court in the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal.
Inside the Shocking Rise and Sudden Fall of the Super League
When 12 of Europe’s top football (soccer) clubs — Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid — made an out-of-the-blue announcement on April 18, 2021, that they intended to start a European Super League meant to replace the UEFA Champions League they had every reason to believe the plan would succeed.
