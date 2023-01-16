That the Giants are even in the playoffs is beyond what most expected at the start of this season. But now that they are, and onto the Divisional round after a well-executed 31-24 win over the Vikings in Minnesota, is there any reason to think they can’t keep the good times going? Well, yes, when awaiting them are the Eagles, the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a longtime NFC East rival. But in the wake of the Giants’ first playoff victory since the 2011 season, let’s consider that there are also a few reasons to believe they can get past Philadelphia...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO