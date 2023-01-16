ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Associated Press

Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
AFP

Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president

Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Houston Chronicle

The growing Trump-DeSantis electability gap

Nov. 8, 2022, was one of the worst days of former president Donald Trump's political career. Not only did his handpicked candidates apparently cost the GOP winnable races - and possibly the Senate majority - there was also, on the opposite side of the coin, a significant GOP success: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) resounding 19-point victory in what had been up until recently a swing state.
Houston Chronicle

Inside the White House document strategy and its pitfalls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One of President Biden's personal attorneys entered the luxurious 10-story office building, so near the U.S. Capitol that its promoters billed it as "the front seat to power," on a Wednesday last November to begin what seemed a mundane task: clearing out a rarely-used office that Biden occupied after leaving the vice presidency.
Houston Chronicle

What is the debt ceiling, and what happens if the U.S. hits it?

House Republicans are locked in a standoff with the Biden administration over a deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling or risk fiscal calamity. The Treasury Department has warned it will need to take "extraordinary measures" starting Thursday to delay an economic catastrophe for a few months now that the U.S. government has borrowed up to the current $31.4 trillion debt limit.
