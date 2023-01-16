Read full article on original website
Tales of Wedding Rings Manga Locks in TV Anime Adaptation
Tales of Wedding Rings is a manga written and illustrated by creator duo Maybe, and it’s officially getting a TV anime adaptation. Details are light, but Gen Sato will voice Sato and Akari Kito will voice Hime, with both characters featured in the special illustration by Maybe below. Published...
It Looks Like Dropkick on My Devil! Will Be in the Guinness Book of World Records
The anime Dropkick on My Devil! (original title: Jashin-chan Dropkick) is still working on making a fourth season and has turned to crowdfunding to do so. The good news is that quite a bit of money has been raised – 115,964,266 yen (approximately $907,000), to be exact. That’s not enough for the 300 million yen needed to create a one-cours of anime, but it is enough to make some OVAs. And it appears to be enough to get the anime into the Guinness Book of World Records.
Yuki Kaji Joins Urusei Yatsura Anime as Tobimaro Mizunokoji
Another cast member has been revealed for the ongoing Urusei Yatsura anime reboot, and this time it’s none other than the voice behind Eren Jaegar from Attack on Titan. The latest addition is Yuki Kaji, who will be joining the series as the voice of Tobimaro Mizunokoji. This is...
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Reveals New Key Visual
Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 is underway, and a new visual was released this week to celebrate the ongoing adaptation of the Untold Origins of the Detective Agency arc. This one has character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai handling illustration duties once again, reflecting on the changes that have occurred between Edogawa Rampo and Yukichi Fukuzawa.
Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to Premiere First of Two Halves on March 3
It’s almost time to continue following the ever-expanding end of the Attack on Titan anime, which is still working to adapt the climax of the manga by Hajime Isayama. The latest update has Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Final Arc being split into two halves, the first of which will kick off its broadcast in Japan on March 3.
Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater Manga Inspires Live-Action Series
Yasuyuki Kosaka’s Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater manga is a story about a fishing club, and it first launched in Young Champion Retsu back in February 2017. Now, according to the February 2023 issue of the magazine, a live-action series adaptation is in the works for an early summer release.
Rokudo no Onna-tachi Rom-Com Manga Inspires Anime Adaptation
Next up for an anime adaptation is Yuuji Nakamura’s romantic comedy manga Rokudo no Onna-tachi, which originally ran in the pages of Weekly Shonen Champion from June 2016 to April 2021. 26 volumes were collected in all, and the TV anime is currently scheduled to premiere on Tokyo MX and other stations throughout Japan this April.
TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- Manga Gets TV Anime
TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness- is an ecchi comedy manga from Grand Blue Dreaming creator Kimitake Yoshioka, and it’s making its way to the screen in a TV anime adaptation. To celebrate the news, the first trailer and key visual arrived along with a look at the main cast and staff behind the series.
Call of the Night, Medalist Take Home Shogakukan Manga Awards
The winning titles of the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards have been revealed! Congrats to the winners, who are receiving a prize of 1 million yen (approximately $9,000) and a statuette. For the category of Best Shojo Manga, the winner is Ashita, Watashi wa Dareka no Kanojo by Hinao Wono. This...
Lum Takes Over Latest Otaku USA Issue, On Sale Now!
Beyond the Urusei Yatsura cover story written by Kara Dennison, we have a piece on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury by Daryl Surat, Uncle from Another World by Brittany Vincent and Akiba Maid War by Michael Goldstein. There are also a ton of anime, game, movie and manga reviews to soak in, as well as an interview with Studio Orange’s Yoshihiro Watanabe and 32 pages of free manga.
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie Shares Beautiful Trailer
The “Shadow Galactica” arc in the Sailor Moon manga is being adapted into two anime movies called Gekijōban Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Cosmos (translated as Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie). A trailer has dropped, and it shows clips from both movies as opposed to just the first one. It also lets us know that the first part movie will be released on June 9, followed later that month by the second part’s debut on June 30.
Demon Slayer Swordsmith Village World Tour Screenings Reveal Recap Video Plans
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- World Tour officially kicks off in Japan on February 3, bringing with it a feature-length cut of The Entertainment District Arc‘s 10th and 11th episodes as well as an extended first episode of Swordsmith Village Arc featuring 4K video and remastered audio. That’s not all, though, because now there will be a special recap video shown at the start of each screening to take us through Tanjiro’s journey in Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series.
Yellow Magic Orchestra Vocalist and Drummer Yukihiro Takahashi Passes Away
There is sad news coming out of Japan as we learn that musician Yukihiro Takahashi has passed away. He died on January 11, at the age of 70, from aspiration pneumonia because of a brain tumor. Among other things, he was the lead vocalist and drummer in the group Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO), and some of his music has been featured in anime.
