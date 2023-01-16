The anime Dropkick on My Devil! (original title: Jashin-chan Dropkick) is still working on making a fourth season and has turned to crowdfunding to do so. The good news is that quite a bit of money has been raised – 115,964,266 yen (approximately $907,000), to be exact. That’s not enough for the 300 million yen needed to create a one-cours of anime, but it is enough to make some OVAs. And it appears to be enough to get the anime into the Guinness Book of World Records.

