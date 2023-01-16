ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Storm estimated damage cost in Monterey County

By Veronica Macias
 3 days ago
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County Department of Emergency Management estimates at least $30 million in public infrastructure damages.

The county says it's reported a very preliminary damage assessment to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

In addition, initial estimates are that the Agriculture Industry has suffered losses
to the tune of $40 to $50 million.

