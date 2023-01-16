Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Sillage Upcycles for a Unique Artisanal Collection
Nicolas Yuthanan Chalmeau likes to wear big and he invites you to do the same. His Sillage label mostly consists of one-size garments that are inspired by the many cultures of the world, but meticulously crafted by artisans in Japan. Recently, the French-born, Tokyo-based designer released capsule collections highlighted by gorgeous Harris Tweed and Sashiko fabrics, along with a down collection with subtle floral details.
hypebeast.com
Balmain Taps Animal Kingdom With Latest B-EAST Sneaker Collection
Following from the Spring/Summer 2022 B-It and most recent Unicorn sneaker drops, Balmain continues its line of futurism-inspired footwear silhouettes with the latest B-EAST collection. Since being at the creative helm, Olivier Rousteing has spearheaded Balmain’s transformative designs, reinterpreting the house’s legacy through the lens of the future — and...
hypebeast.com
Carhartt WIP Builds On Its Workwear Classics for SS23
Carhartt WIP has offered a first look at its upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection, delivering a fresh selection of versatile contemporary workwear following its highly-anticipated collaboration with Marni. This season’s selections build on the label’s tried and tested classics such as new takes on the Michigan Coats found in vibrant hues...
hypebeast.com
Filling Pieces Looks to Freedom-Filled Journeys for SS23
Amsterdam-based brand Filling Pieces has unveiled its new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, which takes a look at the ocean. Inspired by its vastness, the street/luxury entity’s latest channels feelings of freedom that encompass going on a journey. To achieve this mission, the offering consists of a range of versatile garments from lightweight jackets to coordinating sets and more. Collection jackets serve as a collection highlight featuring a minimal suede jacket in rust and sky blue colorways alongside natural-colored varsity jackets with multicolored Filling Pieces logo patches.
hypebeast.com
Hermès Reinterprets the H08 Watch in Rose Gold and Titanium
The latest additions to Hermés’ H08 watch series come in a rose gold and titanium build, boasting sporty appeal and urban sophistication. First unveiled in 2021, the H08 model is the luxurious Maison’s first attempt at crafting a men’s timepiece. Since then, Hermés has launched several iterations of the watch, from black with gray, Titanium Blue, to a limited-edition rendition with taxi yellow accents.
hypebeast.com
Girard-Perregaux Readies Two New Colorways for the Laureato Absolute
Girard-Perregaux has released two new colorways for the Laureato Absolute timepiece — a smoked gray sapphire crystal case “Light & Shade,” and a super limited-edition “Light & Fire” version starring a translucent red case in celebration of the Lunar New Year. First unveiled in 2019,...
hypebeast.com
Zenith’s Defy Revival A3691 Is a Faithful Reinterpretation to Its Iconic 1971 Model
Based on another iconic timepiece from Zenith’s archives, the DEFY Revival A3691 is a faithful remake of the A3691, based on an important 1971 reference. Outfitted with a vibrant red dial in a vignette effect, the DEFY Revival A3691 also marks the first of its kind to receive a vividly colored dial.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 550 Surfaces in "Pine Green"
Continuing to grow its expansive lineup of 550s, New Balance introduces a new iteration of the hoops sneakers dressed in natural “Pine Green” hues. The particular shade of green bears a close resemblance to a pair of highly-coveted Aimé Leon Dore 550s released back in 2020. Giving...
hypebeast.com
Clints' New Stomper Silhouette Sits Pretty in Pink, Orange, Green, and More
Manchester-residing streetwear label Clints has just presented its latest footwear release: the all-new Stomper silhouette. Clints has come on leaps and bounds since it was featured on Hypebeast’s “Brands to Put On Your Radar” list last year. For example, Junior Clints’ label opened its first-ever flagship store in the heart of Manchester, all while supplying various Stepper sneaker drops, a revitalized edition of its TRL silhouette, and seasonal apparel offerings.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Nike Air Trainer 1 "Coconut Milk"
Continues to expand its Air Trainer 1 silhouette with a new “Coconut Milk” colorway. The shoe arrives dressed in a coconut milk, black, team gold and sailor color scheme. The offering highlights its key velcro strap on the upper in the base coconut milk color, while the panels alternate with the sail hue. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of canvas and leather materials. The Swoosh is detailed in black suede while the rest of the shoe sits atop a two-tone gum rubber outsole to round out the design.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Presents Its 610v1 in "Brighton Grey"
Quickly following up on its “Beige” and “Tan/Black” colorways of the sneaker, New Balance has just presented a brand new iteration of the 610v1 — and now it’s available in an all-new “Brighton Grey” colorway. Over the winter period, New Balance has...
Comments / 0