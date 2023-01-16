Continues to expand its Air Trainer 1 silhouette with a new “Coconut Milk” colorway. The shoe arrives dressed in a coconut milk, black, team gold and sailor color scheme. The offering highlights its key velcro strap on the upper in the base coconut milk color, while the panels alternate with the sail hue. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of canvas and leather materials. The Swoosh is detailed in black suede while the rest of the shoe sits atop a two-tone gum rubber outsole to round out the design.

3 DAYS AGO