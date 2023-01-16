ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

WCJB

Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City leaders ready to lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After contentious negotiations, Lake City leaders are ready to sign a lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance. The contract for HAECO to lease space at Lake City Airport expired, and the two sides were far apart on how much the company should pay moving forward. To...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New city manager may come to Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne may get a new city manager next week. The city commission has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to interview four finalists for the job. They include current interim manager John Martin as well as former Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson, Ashley...
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

UF kicks off its two-day Career Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday. Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., students can explore careers in non-technical professions. It will be located at the Stephen C. O’Connell...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua. Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies found missing teenager

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: MCSO located 16-year-old Hailey Vazquez. Deputies are searching for Hailey Vazquez, 16, a Marion County teenager who went missing early this Wednesday morning. She was last seen at 12:15 a.m. wearing a black Star Wars t-shirt, black pajama pants, and white sneakers. Hailey is a...
MARION COUNTY, FL

