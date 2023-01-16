Read full article on original website
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
Land deals in Marion County, Osceola County could aid Florida Wildlife Corridor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday approved $17.8 million in land-conservation deals that include protecting two properties that are part of an envisioned wildlife corridor stretching from the Keys to the Panhandle. With support growing for the corridor, which is expected to cost...
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
Columbia County Commission meets to discuss how animal control services will be run
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will discuss how to run animal control services after the sheriffs’ office backed out of taking responsibility. The sheriff’s office submitted a letter stating they won’t be accepting the responsibility of the animal control services. The commission is recommended...
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
Lake City leaders ready to lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After contentious negotiations, Lake City leaders are ready to sign a lease with HAECO Aircraft Maintenance. The contract for HAECO to lease space at Lake City Airport expired, and the two sides were far apart on how much the company should pay moving forward. To...
The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
New city manager may come to Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne may get a new city manager next week. The city commission has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to interview four finalists for the job. They include current interim manager John Martin as well as former Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson, Ashley...
Gov. DeSantis seeks information on transgender care at Florida universities
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — Continuing to target treatment for transgender people, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is requiring state universities to provide information from the past five years about services they have provided to people with gender dysphoria, according to documents released Wednesday. Chris Spencer, director of the governor’s...
UF Hillel holds 4th annual Spread Cream Cheese not Hate Bagel Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gator nation will take a stand against hate. UF Hillel members will be on campus passing out free bagels and cream cheese to all who sign the Spread Cream Cheese Not Hate Pledge on Wednesday. The event will ruin from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in...
Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Williston city officials are discussing a plan to use the land on which abandoned Williston Middle School sits. The City of Williston hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to allow the community to give input about what they would like to see done with the land.
UF kicks off its two-day Career Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday. Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., students can explore careers in non-technical professions. It will be located at the Stephen C. O’Connell...
A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
Charges dropped against Alachua man arrested during GOP fundraiser
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors have dropped the charges against a man who protested during a republican fundraising event in the city of Alachua. Chris Rose, 33, was originally arrested on a trespassing charge after he protested a gun ban at the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans dinner held on October 20th.
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
UPDATE: Marion County Sheriff’s deputies found missing teenager
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: MCSO located 16-year-old Hailey Vazquez. Deputies are searching for Hailey Vazquez, 16, a Marion County teenager who went missing early this Wednesday morning. She was last seen at 12:15 a.m. wearing a black Star Wars t-shirt, black pajama pants, and white sneakers. Hailey is a...
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
