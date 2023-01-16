The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards: Series Winners Include Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, and The Dropout

Much like a platonic friend who realises that their soulmate was by their side all along, Hollywood has finally noticed how desperate we are for new romantic comedies. Over the past decade, we were lucky if we got one high-profile romcom a year. But on 27 January, there are three to choose from. On Netflix, there is You People, co-written by Jonah Hill, in which Hill’s Jewish character gets together with Lauren London’s black Muslim character (culture-clash hilarity ensues). Prime Video has Shotgun Wedding, a bet-they-thought-of-the-title-first caper in which Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s tropical-island nuptials are interrupted by masked gunmen. And US cinemagoers can see Maybe I Do, in which Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey consult their respective parents about whether to tie the knot.

