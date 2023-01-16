ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February

The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Man accused of defrauding a real-estate company and its tenants

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of defrauding a real estate company and its tenants. They have a warrant for the arrest of Brian Mullis, 35, after they say Mullis filed false documents under the real estate company’s name and sent letters attempting to defraud tenants by claiming he was their new landlord.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Gainesville Country Club is listed for sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club is for sale and is going for $3,250,00 dollars. The property has been listed on multiple real estate websites. One of the listing calls the property an “Undeveloped land that would be perfect for multiple units for locals and investor to capitalize on incredible income opportunity.”
10NEWS

Another Buc-ee's in Florida? New location proposed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Could another Buc-ee's location be coming to Florida? It's possible, but don't get your hopes up yet. The Texas-based gas station with a massive cult following has filed an application to build one of its convenience stores on 32 acres of land in Ocala. The proposed...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New city manager may come to Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Hawthorne may get a new city manager next week. The city commission has scheduled a meeting for next Tuesday to interview four finalists for the job. They include current interim manager John Martin as well as former Pahokee City Manager Chandler Williamson, Ashley...
HAWTHORNE, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

It Stinks! Part Two

D.R. Horton, the developer who a number of Marion County homeowners say duped them into buying new homes and lots adjacent to a 1990’s-era sewage treatment plant, is facing similar complaints and lawsuits from Louisiana to Largo. A lawsuit by a Louisiana family against Horton, which markets itself as...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UF kicks off its two-day Career Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday. Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., students can explore careers in non-technical professions. It will be located at the Stephen C. O’Connell...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Bluegrass and BBQ’ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park this week

The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ returns to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, and the event will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed vocalist...
OCALA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

A new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nature and wildlife fans will now have a new way to enjoy Sweetwater Wetlands Park. Thanks to sales tax revenue, a new electric tram at a cost of $38,000 will give mobility challenged park goers the chance to enjoy the park without having to walk. Wildlife enthusiasts...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy