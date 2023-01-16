ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

WQAD

Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

New bingo program begins in Moline

Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations

The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
TAMPICO, IL
KWQC

Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled

On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
DAVENPORT, IA
B100

Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino

Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Building Demolition Underway (photos)

A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport

Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Winter Weather Advisory North of Quad Cities

While we pick up rain in the Quad Cities tonight there’ll be snow North of town. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess and Jackson counties. The advisory is mainly for light snow and goes into Thursday morning. There will be some sleet and rain mixing in too. Overall snow accumulations in Galena and Maquoketa will range from 1-2″. Places around Des Moines will get 2-4″ of snow with this storm.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
WQAD

Muscatine Police K9 Dexter receives his body armor

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police K9 Dexter is even better equipped to serve the citizens of Muscatine after receiving his bullet and stab protective vest, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg donated Dexter's protective vest through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
