Donations roll in for MLK Park under construction in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A longtime goal of creating a park outside the Martin Luther King Jr. Interpretive Center in Davenport is one step closer to reality, thanks to donations from local companies. Ascentra Credit Union and its foundation donated a total of $50,000 to the Friends of MLK organization,...
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
QC leaders say there is more work to do when it comes to diversity & inclusion
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As the nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders and students will celebrate the 40th memorial celebration and award ceremony at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island. Dr. King was a national icon who fought for equality for African Americans....
Tampico Bans Bed And Breakfast Operations
The Tampico Village Board approved a measure that would ban short term rentals including bed and breakfast facilities at their Tuesday night meeting. An ordinance was adopted, which had been under discussion for several months relating to short-term rentals in the village. The ordinance prohibits the rental of a dwelling for less than 30 days at a time as well as bed and breakfast operations. The Village zoning board recommend the measure with Mayor Kris Hill saying, “It is a good move for our community.” She added that the village does not have the resources to inspect such operations and by banning short-term rentals she hopes it will keep nuisance rental properties to a minimum. Village of Tampico Ordinances.
Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
City officials host 'Rock Island unplugged' for first time in three years
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — For the first time since 2019, Rock Island hosted its 'Rock Island Unplugged' event. It's a panel discussion that allows Rock Island residents to ask city officials questions on future city plans. More than a dozen city officials and community leaders, including Mayor Mike Thoms...
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
Carvers off to a delayed start preparing Icestravaganza sculptures
DAVENPORT, Iowa — As Davenport gets ready for the 11th annual Icestravaganza opening Jan. 13-15, News 8 got the chance to go behind the scenes to see just what exactly goes into such a large-scale event. According to Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland, more than 36,000...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
Building Demolition Underway (photos)
A building on East Railroad Street in Prophetstown, that has been eye sore for many years, is being demolished. Demolition on the structure at 114 East Railroad, often referred to as the “old telephone building” began last week before being stopped due to concern for items belonging to an adjacent property owner found on the building property, not being moved from the site.
Illinois Project NOW Adds Refrigerated Box Truck To Fleet
One of Project NOW’s newest fleet additions is literally a life saver. Project NOW’s new refrigerated box truck began hitting the streets last fall to help those facing food insecurity. The truck, which is grant funded, is being used as a mobile food pantry—providing food to areas that.
Emergency crews respond to fire in Davenport
Firefighters responded to an incident in Davenport on Wednesday morning. This was around 4 a.m. near 2nd and Brown — close to the entrance to the Centennial Bridge. As you can see in the video above, multiple trucks were on scene and a number of firefighters going in and out of what appears to be a small residential building.
Black Hawk College improving trade education with $1M in federal funding
KEWANEE, Ill. — Black Hawk College is getting $1 million in federal funding to improve trade education. The college's main campus is in Moline, but the money is going towards the school's Welding and Skilled Trades Center in Kewanee. "The money will help fund equipment, curriculum development, partnerships -...
Winter Weather Advisory North of Quad Cities
While we pick up rain in the Quad Cities tonight there’ll be snow North of town. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jo Daviess and Jackson counties. The advisory is mainly for light snow and goes into Thursday morning. There will be some sleet and rain mixing in too. Overall snow accumulations in Galena and Maquoketa will range from 1-2″. Places around Des Moines will get 2-4″ of snow with this storm.
CNN Hero Nelly Cheboi giving mini-lecture at Augie Wednesday, speaking for spring commencement
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Nov. 28, 2022, when Cheboi was nominated for CNN Hero of the Year. Students at Augustana College are getting two chances to hear from a nationally-honored graduate who'll be coming back to her alma mater to share the story of her journey.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Muscatine Police K9 Dexter receives his body armor
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Police K9 Dexter is even better equipped to serve the citizens of Muscatine after receiving his bullet and stab protective vest, according to a Jan. 17 news release. Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg donated Dexter's protective vest through the non-profit organization Vested Interest in...
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
