Expert slugfest: 2023 Critics Choice Awards recap — plus: BAFTA nominations predictions

By Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen
 3 days ago

Everything Everywhere All at Once ” was everywhere at Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards, except in one major category. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the night’s winners and losers, and what, if anything, they mean for the Oscars.

“Everything Everywhere” topped the night with five wins: Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert , Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers . It did not, however, win Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh . That award went to Cate Blanchett (“ TÁR ”). Both women won Golden Globes last week in different categories, but Blanchett has now won their first televised face-off with a group that clearly loves “Everything Everywhere.” Is the two-time Oscar winner on track to sweep again?

SEE Experts slugfest: SAG Awards nominations snubs (Michelle Williams!) and surprises (Adam Sandler!)

Meanwhile, neither of the Globes’ lead actor winners, Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) prevailed at Critics Choice. Brendan Fraser (“ The Whale ”), who has seen his Oscar lead shrink over the past few months, triumphed in Best Actor, getting a standing ovation and moving the crowd to tears with his speech. It’s been a great couple of days for “The Whale,” which made the Producers Guild of America Awards last week. Has Fraser pulled ahead or is this still a tight three-man race?

Elsewhere, we go over the TV winners, share our BAFTA predictions and discuss Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”) adding a last-minute twist to the Best Actress race.

Timestamps:
Intro and film winners (0:00)
TV winners (31:30)
Andrea Riseborough rises? (35:41)
BAFTA nominations predictions (42:18)

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees by Jan. 24

Comments / 0

Community Policy