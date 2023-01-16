ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond, MS

Coach's Clipboard – MRA's Humphries Can't be Stopped in the Paint, Raymond's Paymon, Lee Slam Dunk

By David Edelstein
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

This week on Coach’s Clipboard, Jeremy Harrell and David Edelstein feature three student-athletes!

Part 1: MRA girls basketball senior Cameron Humphries!

Part2: Raymond boys basketball’s Eric (EJ) Paymon and Larry Lee!

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

